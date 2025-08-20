The Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) is expanding its youth training programs across the Karamoja sub-region. On August 18th, 2025, KACC conducted a training session for 50 youth at Rappona Apartments in Moroto District.

These targeted initiatives have strengthened the fight against corruption in the region by recognizing young people as powerful agents of change. The programs equip youth with the knowledge, skills, and motivation needed to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in their communities.

The training covered key topics including civic engagement, corruption in Uganda, integrity, the Contract Monitoring System (CMS), the Citizens Feedback Platform (CFP), accountability, transparency, and monitoring public services.

Amina Lowakori, KACC’s Integrity Officer and Youth Training Coordinator, highlighted that the program, which focused on out-of-school youth, is designed to raise awareness and empower participants to monitor government projects and report corruption-related issues.

The two-day training brought together youth from all sub-counties of Moroto District. Sophia Lomongin, KACC’s Contract Monitoring Officer, expressed gratitude for the youth’s active participation. Partners from ACODE, MUCOBADI, and RIAMIRIAM also joined the session.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of KACC, noted that the training equips youth with an understanding of corruption, its impact on the community, and ways to take action against it. He emphasized that youth involvement is vital for building a transparent and prosperous future for Karamoja.