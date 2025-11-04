Eswatini Revokes Ugandan Honorary Consul’s Appointment Amid CID Fraud Probe



Kampala, November 4, 2025 – In a stunning diplomatic rebuke, the Kingdom of Eswatini has immediately revoked the appointment of Quilino Bamwine, its honorary consul to Uganda, just days after Uganda’s Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) summoned him over explosive allegations of land fraud worth USD 372,000.

The summons, issued on October 21, 2025, by the Kampala Metropolitan Police CID under reference “KMP GEF 285/2025,” explicitly accuses Bamwine of “OBTAINING MONEY BY FALSE PRETENCES” in two failed land deals in upscale Kololo and Naguru neighborhoods. The letter, addressed to Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary and copied to Bamwine, details the probe: “Kampala Metropolitan Police is investigating alleged case of Obtaining Money by False Pretences to wit UGX 372,000 USD by Hon. Bamwine Quilino from Mr. Kakira Joel in two Consular of Honorary of the Kingdom of Eswatini Naguru in the Kampala Capital City Authority land sale transactions within Kolo and.”

Bamwine, a Ugandan businessman leveraging his consular role to promote bilateral ties, was ordered to appear at the CPS Building in Kampala on October 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. The document mandates: “This is to require Hon. Bamwine Quilino to report to the D/CID Commander Kampala Metropolitan, Room 75 at CPS Building Kampala/CID on Thursday, the 30th day of October, 2025 at 10.00am to get your side of the story. Please carry along with you any relevant documents in respect of the said case.” He was directed to meet Investigating Officer D/Sgt. Mukwaya David James, contactable at 07710589825, with the letter signed by D/SSP Kule Yona, D/CID Commander KMP.

Sources confirm Bamwine complied with the summons, but the interrogation uncovered deeper issues, including extortion tactics where he allegedly withheld funds post-transaction collapse, exploiting his diplomatic veneer for trust.

Eswatini’s retaliation was immediate. On October 31, Ambassador Mahlaba A. Mamba revoked Bamwine’s credentials, decrying his “repeated unprofessional and unacceptable misconduct,” including ignoring a September 19 warning and a heated embassy confrontation. The revocation, shared with Uganda’s Foreign Ministry, labels the land deal a “criminal transaction” and vows to protect diplomatic standards.

Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the summons on October 22, having previously voiced “grave concerns” over Bamwine’s ethics. Without full immunity as an honorary consul, he faces potential arrest under the Anti-Corruption Act.

This saga spotlights risks in honorary roles, amid rising Kampala land scams—over 500 reported this year per the Uganda Land Commission. It risks chilling Uganda-Eswatini investment flows in real estate and trade.

Bamwine remains unreachable; his office stonewalled queries. CID vows a thorough probe, with charges looming. Watchdog Uganda calls for full disclosure to restore faith in cross-border diplomacy.

