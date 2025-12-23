Kampala, Uganda – December 23, 2025

In the true spirit of Christmas giving, renowned businessman and Ruparelia Group Chairman Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia has once again opened the doors of Speke Resort Munyonyo to bring joy to children from the local community.

The luxurious lakeside resort hosted a special Christmas lunch and fun-filled activities for dozens of youngsters, creating lasting memories amid the festive season. Dr. Sudhir shared the heartwarming initiative on social media, stating: “We’re privileged to host kids from the local community for a special Christmas Lunch and fun activities at Speke Resort! Making memories and sharing love this festive season.”

The event featured a sumptuous lunch, games, and entertainment, with children beaming as they enjoyed the resort’s world-class facilities overlooking Lake Victoria. This gesture aligns with the Ruparelia Group’s longstanding tradition of community outreach, particularly during the holidays, and builds on the resort’s packed 2025 festive programme that includes family activities and themed celebrations.

Speke Resort Munyonyo, a flagship property of the Ruparelia Group, continues to position itself as Uganda’s premier destination for luxury and heartfelt experiences. Initiatives like this not only spread holiday joy but also reinforce Dr. Sudhir’s commitment to giving back to the community that has supported his remarkable journey.

As Uganda celebrates Christmas, such acts of generosity remind us of the power of sharing love and creating inclusive festivities. The resort’s #ChristmasAtMunyonyo and #ChristmasGiving campaigns highlight the magic of the season for all.