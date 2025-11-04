The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has slapped a stop order on all activities and operations at Busowoko Falls Resort Beach situated on the banks of River Nile at Busowoko village, Nawampanda Parish, Butagaya sub county in Jinja district.

“…take notice that you are hereby ordered to stop with immediate effect all recreational, commercial, construction and related operations at Busowoko Falls Resort Beach within the 100-metre protection zone of the River Nile and also stop any associated activities that may cause environmental degradation and endanger the public…”, reads part of the Order.

The order was issued by Dr Barirega Akankwasah the Executive Director NEMA following a tragic drowning incident that resulted in the death of Eng. Gershom Rwakasanga Kateera, a senior engineer who was attached to the Jinja City-based Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC).

As can be recalled, the now deceased Eng. Rwakasanga Kateera, alongside his daughter, visited the ill-fated Busowoko Falls Resort Beach on 11 October, 2025. It is reported that while taking photographs and enjoying the scenic views, he slipped and fell into the River Nile’s powerful waters. Despite immediate rescue efforts, his body was recovered several kilometers downstream the following day on 12 October 2025.

NEMA Uncovers Multiple Violations.

NEMA in a letter addressed to the Manager Busowoko Falls Resort Beach with particular attention to Suuta Abdullah as the main brain behind the shoddy project said the shutdown was due to non-compliance with environmental and safety protocols.

Dr Akankwasah in his four-page letter said NEMA officials conducted an environment audit and found several loopholes and gaps which necessitated the closure.

The letter has since revealed a slew of environmental and safety violations.

According to the inspection report, the resort was found to be operating without in contravention of several regulations, posing significant risks to the environment and public safety.

He said that no Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)was conducted prior to the development of the site and that the facility in question does not possess an Environmental and Social Impact certificate contrary to Regulations 34(1-2) and 20(b) of the National Environment (Wetlands, River Banks and Lake Shores management), Regulations No 3 of 2000 and Regulations 25 of The National Environment (Environment and Social Assessment) Regulations, 2020.

Key Findings

Unauthorized Structures: Permanent structures including a wooden bridge, bar and restaurant were constructed and operating within the 100-metre protection zone of the River Nile violating environmental regulations.

Inadequate Safety Protocols: There were no visible environmental or safety signage, warning notices or demarcation in restricted areas. Visitors were not provided with safety gear or protective equipment such as life jackets, helmets or non-slip footwear.

Uncontrolled Visitor Movement: The absence of demarcated pathways and walkways led to uncontrolled visitor movement within sensitive and high-risk areas of the riverbank.

Environmental Degradation: Unsegregated soldi waste was dumped at the sire and open burning of waste was observed, violating Regulation 31 of the National Environment law.

Regulatory Contraventions: The resort’s operations were found to be in contravention of several regulations including the National Environment (Wetlands, River Banks and Lakeshores Management Regulations No 3 of 2000.

The National Environment (Environment and Social Assessment) Regulations,2020.

Consequences: The shutdown of Busowoko Falls Resort Beach now serves as a strong reminder of the importance of compliance with environmental and safety regulations.

Warning & Way Forward

Consequently, the NEMA boss has issued stern directives to the management of Busowoko Falls Resort Beach outlining specific requirements to be met before the facility can resume operations.

NEMA has directed that the facility conducts a comprehensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and obtain a valid ESIA Certificate of Approval from it before continuing with any project activities along the River Nile.

Management has also been ordered to apply and obtain a Riverbank User Permit from NEMA for all activities being conducted along the riverbank and that it must remove or relocate all permanent structures, including the bar, restaurant and other buildings constructed within the 100-meter protection zone and restore the affected area to its natural state.

Before resuming any business, Busowoko boss must install clear and visible safety signage and warning notices in restricted and high-risk areas. They must also provide environmental information boards and establish designated access routes to ensure visitor safety and awareness.

Management has also been directed to require that all individuals accessing the riverbank have appropriate safety gear including helmets, life jackets and non-slip footwear. They must also designate and implement an effective solid waste management plan which includes segregation of waste at source and disposal by a licensed waste handler.

NEMA’s Executive Director has warned that the Stop Order will remain in effect until the facility complies with the requirements of the National Environment Act cap 181 and the National Environment (Wetlands, River Banks and Lake Shores Management) Regulations S1 No 3 of 2020.

“…we emphasize that the Stop Order remains in effect until compliance is attained…”, the letter warns and makes a lighthearted witty conclusion “Notwithstanding your right to appeal, we expect immediate action to address the violations and ensure public safety and environmental protections.

The Shutdown Sparks Controversy: Politics or Environmental Concerns.

The shutdown has ignited a heated debate in Jinja and Busoga as a whole with some critics accusing NEMA of playing politics. They argue that NEMA’s actions are selective and targeted at undermining certain individuals rather than a genuine effort to protect the environment. Some critics have accused NEMA of inadvertently playing into the hands of local politicians particularly Jinja District LC5 chairman Moses Batwala who is reportedly facing stiff competition from Suta Abdallah, the proprietor of Busowoko Falls resort Beach.

“it is unfortunate that NEMA seems to be dancing to the tunes of politicians who are more interested in protecting their office interests than in genuinely protecting the environment…”, an environmental journalist Michael Muwanguzi the Station Manager Smart FM said.

Other critics point out that numerous factories in known wetlands in Jinja city and Kampala continue to operate with impunity allegedly due to their connections to powerful government officials.

“…why is NEMA so quick to act against a small-scale investor like Suta who is employing young residents while turning a blind eye to bigger environmental offenders…” some residents complained.

As the situation unfolds, the fate of Busowoko Falls resort beach now hangs in balance as many continue to wonder whether NEMA’s actions are genuine efforts to protect the environment or they are simply a politically motivated move to please Batwala.