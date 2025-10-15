The Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema has today hosted the Ambassador of Japan to Uganda, H.E Sasayama Takuya at the unit’s offices in Kampala.

During the courtesy call, the Ambassador was accompanied by his First Secretary, Mr. Hiroyuki Hayashi and a highly valued investor, Mr. Kan Yamamoto, the General Manager of Sumitomo Corporation.

Col. Nakalema informed her guests that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is very cognizant of the role that foreign missions like that of Japan play in promoting investment opportunities in Uganda.

“It is therefore our honour to have you visit us this afternoon and we are grateful that you are open to discussing how we can make Uganda even friendlier to Japanese investors,” she said, adding that the President established the unit in May, 2023 to specifically expedite government services to investors.

Col. Nakalema also revealed that the unit was particularly grateful for the cooperation which the government of Uganda has enjoyed with Japan especially in the area of infrastructure.

“We thank the government of Japan for the support towards the construction of the spectacular and modern bridge across the Nile in Jinja. In terms of business, I’m aware that in 2024, Uganda imported about USD 449.15 million worth of goods from Japan. This volume of transactions signifies the strong economic relations between the two countries,” she stated.

Col. Nakalema further noted that on part of Uganda, the country has made efforts to boost investments from Japan through strategic initiatives including the Uganda National Day in Japan and the World Expo 2025.

“In addition, meeting with the Head of the Mission as it is happening today is definitely instrumental in assisting our unit to strengthen its role to coordinate Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) so as to expeditiously resolve any unnecessary delays experienced by investors,” she said.

“We are therefore positive that your coming over this afternoon will take us forward in realizing our common aspirations as entities designated to safeguard the interests of investors. We are grateful for your time and commitment to promote collaboration between the economy of Japan and the Republic of Uganda through investment.”

In the same meeting, Col. Nakalema highlighted the role of the Electronic Investors Protection Portal (EIPP) in protecting the investors from fraud and frustrations during the investment process.

EIPP is an online platform managed by the unit to empower investors to get authentic information, inquire, verify and receive feedback.

On his part, H.E Takuya expressed gratitude for the great bilateral relations between Uganda and Japan.

He said Japan has been part and parcel in strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries through different initiatives such as investments and hosting several developmental engagements.

H.E Takuya assured Col. Nakalema that he will create awareness of the EIPP to the Japanese investors, saying that it will be very useful as far as investing in Uganda is concerned.

He also promised to bring in more investors to Uganda.

“This year is very significant for Japan and Uganda’s relationship. Uganda’s Vice President and the Prime Minister visited Japan recently. I have also visited the SHIPU to introduce more investors who can invest in Uganda,”the Ambassador said.