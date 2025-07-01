President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will grace the St. Gonzaga Gonza Day national celebrations as the Chief pilgrim, the Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilization also Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda has confirmed.

The event which will take place on 6th July, 2025 at Bugonza Shrine, Kaliro District, is held annually in the first week of July to commemorate the life and martyrdom of Gonzaga Gonza, one of Uganda’s revered martyrs who was killed for his faith.

This year’s celebrations are being organised by the Jinja Catholic Church Diocese.

According to Haji Kirunda, the celebrations will be a significant event, with no COVID-19 testing required for pilgrims attending the function.

The occasion will also serve as an opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Pope Francis and pray for the new Pope Leo XIV.

On behalf of the organising Committee, the Chancellor of Jinja Diocese, Fr. Gerald Mutto assured the general public that preparations are in high gear and they should expect the best organisation of the event.

St. Gonzaga Gonza Day celebrations are expected to attract thousands of pilgrims from across the country, all gathered to pay tribute to the martyr and celebrate their faith.

Fact file about Gonzaga Gonza:

He was the sixth to be martyred. He was born around 1862 in Busoga, the son of Gonzabato. He was kidnapped when still a child and brought to Buganda and grew up in the family of Nkambo Buluusi who treated him as his own son. Gonzaga behaved well and was obedient, exceptionally kind, trustworthy, intelligent and hardworking.

Gonzaga was taken to King Muteesa’s palace aged about 12 years. He first professed Islam, Protestantism and later became a catholic being baptized on17th November 1885.

Gonzaga was a zealous and pious Catholic. He decided to go to prison on behalf of Namulabira who had been falsely accused of befriending a princess and Nakya, one of the king’s wives.

Gonzaga was arrested at Munyonyo and spent the night in chains. The executioners failed to remove them. But Gonzaga was determined to drag the chains fastening his bleeding legs to Namugongo.

On the way he collapsed and was speared to death by Mukajanga and died on May 27th, 1886 at the age of twenty-four. Gonzaga is the Patron of prisoners, travellers, the ill-treated and those in trouble.