News coming in from Mbale City confirms that former Kampala City Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Hudu Husein has narrowly survived a well knitted plot that could have sent him to Luzira for the rest of his life.

The development emanated from a hotly charged political atmosphere in Mbale City, particularly Northern Division where the long serving Museveni’s Envoy is seeking to represent in Parliament.

It has since emerged that a plot had been hatched by Paul Wanyoto to have one of Hudu’s key opponents kidnapped on the nomination day and frame Hudu which could have led him straight into prison with a possible sentence of life imprisonment.

It follows a revelation by Hajji Umar Nangoli who narrowly lost the National Resistance Movement card to Hudu Husein that Mr Paul Mugoya Wanyoto, one of the candidates vying for the same position had cunningly courted Nangoli into moving to Kampala where he had been deceived that General Muhoozi Kainerugaba needed to meet him urgently.

That when he arrived in Kampala, he didn’t find the General at Serena where he was scheduled to meet him. Surprisingly, he met Wanyoto who assured him that the CDF had delegated him and that the General would soon arrive and volunteered to give him a sneak peek of what was to be discussed.

” He told me that the General was still finishing up some things with Justine Kasule Lumumba but they would soon be joined by Don Wanyama for the meeting. That he wanted to tell me what the meeting was about which I agreed.

He told me that much as I have the ground support, General Muhoozi had already instructed electoral officers and the security to announce no one other than Paul Wanyoto Mugoya himself. Nangoli, a former RDC like Hudu narrates.

He says he was promised a well paying job at State House should he agree to give way and feign an abduction so it would spread that Hudu was behind the plot. This was, Hudu would lose support and he too would be vindicated by his supporters who wouldn’t accuse him of selling out and Wanyoto would emerge clean and get declared.

That while the discussions were ongoing at Serena where the CDF was no show, Nangoli grew suspicious and secretly started recording the discussion unaware to Paul Wanyoto. At the end of the dialogue, he suggested that he returns to Mbale to discuss the proposal of quiting the race with his team. Adding to the suspicion he had already, a lady who claimed to be working with State House called him asking why he had not left behind his CV with Wanyoto. He suggests he drops it at State House the following day which she quickly refused, urging him to do so through Wanyoto alone.

After few days, Nangoli started receiving news that he had sold out to Wanyoto in exchange for Shillings Sixity Four Million(64M). They even shared photos of him at Serena with a katch envelope which looked like it had money in it as evidence to support the claim. Nangoli denies receiving any money from Wanyoto and has threatened to expose the whole truth following the continued turning of his name.

Wanyoto is yet to issue an official response concerning the accusations although Nangoli has already shared a chat between them where Paul Wanyoto threatened him should he dare disclose the information to the media.

The news has sent shock waves in Mbale and across the country with the name of CDF Muhoozi dragged into the mess. Although Wanyoto’s claim of Muhoozi’s backing remain unsubstantiated, alleging that he has issued orders to security and the Electoral officers to declare a candidate who has not yet been nominated remains very alarming.