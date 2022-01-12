Uganda Cranes face Iceland in the first of the five line up international build up matches.

This match will be played in Berek, Turkey on Wednesday, 12th January 2022.

Head coach Milutin Sredojevic acknowledges these international build ups are a stepping stone to the national team preparations for the 2023 AFCON and CHAN qualifiers.

‘We are ready for these international build up matches starting with Iceland on Wednesday. These matches will help us prepare the teams for the AFCON and CHAN 2023 qualifiers’ Micho revealed.

After Iceland, Uganda Cranes will face Botosani and Moldova in Turkey before taking on Iraq in Baghdad and Bahrain in Bahrain city.

The second match will be played on 15th January 2022 against Botosani and the third match shall come on 18th January 2022 against Moldova. All matches in Europe will be played in Antalya.

Uganda Cranes in Asia:

Uganda Cranes shall then face Iraq on 21st January 2022 in Baghdad city, and finally Bahrain on 27th January 2022 in – Bahrain city.

The team returns home on the 28th January 2022. The matches in Europe are organized by Global Sport Management.

FUFA Executive Committee member Ahimibisibwe Bugingo is the leader of delegation.

Traveling Delegation:

Leader of Delegation: Dr. Apollo Ahimbisibwe Bugingo

FUFA Deputy CEO – Football: Decolas Kiiza

National Teams’ Officer: Paul Mukatabala Nantulya

Head coach: Milutin Sredojevic

Assistant coach: Moses Basena

Goalkeeping coach: Kajoba Fred Kisitu

Physiotherapist: Ivan Ssewanyana

Fitness Trainer: Ayobo Felix

Team Manager: Massa Geofrey

Official: Kasalirwe Dirisa

Kits Manager: Mulondo Samuel

Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (Saint George, Ethiopia), Isima Bin Abdul Rashid Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Innocent Wafula Esimu (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers SC), Eric Senjobe (Police), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Kenneth Semakula (Sc Villa)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), George Kasonko (BUL), Ashraf Mugume (KCCA), Bright Anukani (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express)

Forwards: Kaddu Patrick (Unattached), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Muhammad Jagason Shaban (Onduparaka), Rogers Mato (KCCA), Steven Mukwala (URA), Sentamu Yunus (Vipers)