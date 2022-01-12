The leader of National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine has said the older President Yoweri Museveni gets, the more shameless and cruel he becomes.

Addressing journalists at NUP headquarters in Kamwokya on Wednesday, the former presidential candidate warned that even those supporting President Yoweri Museveni will also taste his cruelty because the more he grows older the crueller and shameless he become.

“We all know that in the past elections Ugandans rejected Gen Museveni but he paved a way for himself by rigging votes.The last litmus test that exposed him was the recent Kayunga by-elections which showed us that the old man is becoming too wild and shameless, so we must be very careful because Gen. Museveni is willing to do anything to escape the shame of public elections that is why some amendments are in preparations,” Bobi Wine said.

The former Kyadondo East lawmaker said the old Museveni no longer trusts the popular vote that’s why he wants to change the constitution,a move that shall see his son and grandchildren rule Uganda after him.

“Every time the constitution bars Gen Museveni from archiving his selfish ends he removes out that page that bars him. In 2005 using bribes, he managed to remove the term limits, Ugandans did not rise up because they hoped nature will defend them and people did not know how shameless the old man can be. In 2017 parliament was raided by the military, still using bribes, the age limit was removed thus making himself life president. We all thought that was enough for him but now I can tell you that the pit of shame Gen Museveni goes into every minute and every day is bottomless,” he said.

Bobi Wine added that the present regime has done everything to see that Ugandans hate elections but the opposition has not given up on sensitizing people to embrace elections which he says that it’s now the greatest nightmare for President Museveni.

“Museveni cannot take the shame anymore because he knows very well that if he uses the power of the military, the international community watches him, and the 2021 elections revealed to him that Ugandans no longer love him, that is why he wants to scrap off election rights from the people. Therefore, I call upon Ugandans to fight together this battle of defending our constitution, we cannot leave it to the MPs or Mayors this is our land and we must defend it.”

Bobi Wine’s reactions follow media reports which indicate that the constitutional review committee is expected to begin consultations on the proposed amendment of ringfencing the elections of the President to MPs only.