The joint armed forces of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Force Armees De La Republique Democratique Du Congo (FARDC) on Monday revealed that they have critical information about the existence, in the region in which they lead military operations, of an armed group harbouring sinister clandestine plans deliberately intended to sabotage the joint military action against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels/terrorists in the East of Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a press statement issued yesterday, UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso together with her FARDC counterpart Leon-Richard Kasonga Cibangu said the enemy group’s main aim is to discredit operation Shuja.

“The vicious mission thus plotted aims not only at sparking and plotting hostility towards UPDF and the FARDC among the local population that they have been mandated to protect but also to create generalized panic and stampede in this same population which welcomed and supported the coalition forces since the launch of operations against the enemies of peace,” the Spokespersons disclosed.

They added:” The brief facts are on the 6th January, 2022 a commercial truck (registration no withheld) carrying assorted goods was intercepted by Customs Officers (DGDA) in Butembo and on inspection of the cargo inside the truck, the officers discovered clothing similar to that of UPDF uniform. The consignee was a renown businessman in Butembo. The truck had been cleared through Mpondwe border on 3rd day of January 2022 (entry no. Withheld). The truck, its cargo and handlers are all still held at the customs office in Butembo.”

The spokespersons further noted that by wearing the UPDF uniform and insignia, the members of the enemy group plan to resort to this subterfuge to camouflage themselves to be able to go on an atrocious rampage to wreck unscalable havoc including massacres, in order to badly injure the image of UPDF; ultimately creating the belief that its UPDF attacking the people they have save and protected so far.

“The FARDC and UPDF reassure the public that they will not be distracted nor diverted from their mission to definitively neutralize the enemy. They affirm that in the conduct of operations to restore peace, security and state authority. They respect human rights, international law and humanitarian aid and rules of engagement.”