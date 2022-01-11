Duke Christopher Thomas, the former husband of Tooro Kingdom Princess Ruth Komuntale has passed on.

The sad development has been disclosed by a one Cheron Wallace-March, Duke’s Facebook friend.

“Oh, my friend, my bro. I’m truly at a loss.

💔 Get your rest, Christopher Duke Thomas Chris. Please keep his mom, Pastor Alecia Thomas,his siblings,April Thomas , David Thomas , and @William, and all family members and loved ones affected, in your prayers. Hurt is all through this traumatic ordeal and prayers would be appreciated and is continually needed. Thank you all in advance. Keep my loved ones in Your loving arms, God❤,” Wallace posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

The beautiful sister of King Oyo separated with Thomas in 2013.

After their divorce, Komuntale accused Thomas, an American of being promiscuous and physically abusive.

The couple had spent less than a year in marriage.

Last year, Komuntale married again to her long time fiance Phillips Anthony Amooti in a glamorous wedding ceremony.

The ceremony took place in USA. It was attended by King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru, the Queen Mother Best Kemigisa among other friends and family.

Komuntale and Phil started dating in 2018 and the two lovebirds have since been living together in Atlanta, USA.

May Thomas’ soul RIP.