Sudhir Ruparelia Hosts Indian Spiritual Leader in Meeting with PM Nabbanja

KAMPALA, Uganda – Uganda’s richest man, Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, on Sunday led Indian spiritual leader Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, to a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at the Office of the Prime Minister.

The meeting, held on August 17, 2025, came shortly after India’s 79th Independence Day celebrations and underlined the growing cultural and diplomatic ties between Kampala and New Delhi.

Shri Shastri, 29, is a globally followed preacher from Madhya Pradesh, India, known for attracting massive crowds at his divine courts. His visit to Uganda was designed to connect with the Indian community and deepen people-to-people relations between the two nations.

Prime Minister Nabbanja, dressed in a floral gomesi with a yellow sash, warmly welcomed the cleric. She said Uganda values its relations with India, a country that remains one of the biggest investors in Uganda. She hailed the visit as “a sign of friendship and unity” and noted the important role of interfaith dialogue in building social cohesion.

Sudhir Ruparelia, who has been championing the recognition of Asians as an official Ugandan tribe, described the visit as “a bridge of cultures” and an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties beyond business. He was joined by businessman and politician Sanjay Tanna.

Photos shared from the OPM show Nabbanja exchanging the spiritual book Sita Ram with Shastri, who wore traditional Indian attire, complete with a forehead tilak. The delegation later posed with Ugandan and Indian flags, symbolizing unity. Businessman and Tororo politician Sanjay Tana photo sitting and kneeling in the office of PM Nabbanja, before the spiritual leaders and besides Sudhir,went tongues wagging on social media.

India is among Uganda’s biggest economic partners, with investments in agriculture, manufacturing, and hospitality. The Indian community in Uganda, estimated at 30,000, contributes significantly to the economy through trade, industry, and philanthropy.

Though Nabbanja’s social media post about the meeting attracted unrelated questions from Ugandans about jobs and service delivery, analysts say such high-profile cultural exchanges add to Uganda’s soft diplomacy and keep the Asian community engaged in national development.

For Sudhir Ruparelia, Uganda’s wealthiest businessman and founder of the Ruparelia Group, this meeting was yet another example of his central role in linking Uganda’s government with the Asian community.