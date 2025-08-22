Kassanda, Uganda – In a fervent plea for cohesion amid internal party divisions, Hajj Abdul Bisaso, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for Kassanda South Constituency, has called on supporters and former rivals to rally together ahead of the January 2026 general elections. Bisaso’s appeal comes just a day after the NRM elections tribunal upheld his primary victory, praising the ruling as “thorough and brave.”

“I call upon NRM supporters and other people of Kassanda district to see in flag bearers the development they desire to see in the district,” Bisaso declared during a community gathering in Kassanda.

Emphasizing his deep roots in the area, he added, “I am here to represent your interests. I am still young. I am your son. You’ve groomed me. I know what you aspire to, because I have been with you at every turn….I am not a newcomer in the area.”

Bisaso’s narrow win in the July 17, 2025, NRM primaries saw him secure 10,226 votes (41.3%), edging out key challengers including Eriya Mubiru (9,860 votes), Simeo Nsubuga Muwanga (3,172 votes), and Michael Muhumuza (910 votes). The victory was contested by Mubiru, who alleged irregularities and leveraged his security ties in a heated tribunal standoff. However, with the dispute resolved in Bisaso’s favor, he now shifts focus to reclaiming the seat from the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), which currently holds it.

Kassanda South, carved out of the larger Kassanda District in central Uganda, has been a battleground for political shifts. The constituency’s current Member of Parliament, Hon. Frank Kabuye of NUP, won the seat in the 2021 elections, capitalizing on youth discontent and promises of reform. NUP leaders have boldly declared the area off-limits to NRM, citing strong grassroots support and accusing the ruling party of unfulfilled development pledges. Bisaso, who also serves as the National Vice Chairperson of the Emyooga initiative—a government program aimed at empowering savings and credit cooperatives—pledges to prioritize education and service delivery if elected.

Extending an olive branch to his opponents, Bisaso urged Mr. Eriya Mubiru, Hon. Simeo Nsubuga, Hon. Michael Muhumuza, and Katumba to set aside differences.

“They are all desiring to see the party succeed,” he said, imploring them to “join him to win back the constituency from NUP’s hands.”

This call echoes broader NRM efforts to foster unity, as seen in districts like Kazo, where party leaders have modeled cooperation to strengthen electoral prospects.

Political analysts view Bisaso’s strategy as crucial in a divided constituency where NRM’s internal rifts could hand victory to NUP. With elections five months away, Bisaso’s youth and local ties position him as a fresh face, but unity remains key to overcoming opposition dominance. Supporters at the event cheered his message, signaling hope for a consolidated NRM front. As campaigns intensify, Kassanda South’s fate could hinge on whether rivals heed his call.