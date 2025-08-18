As the mist clears over the majestic Rwenzori Mountains, often called the “Mountains of the Moon,” Uganda is gearing up for what promises to be its most exhilarating sporting event yet—the fourth edition of the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon.
Set for August 23, 2025, in the heart of Kasese District, this marathon isn’t just a race; it’s a celebration of resilience, natural beauty, and the unbreakable spirit of Ugandans pushing boundaries on the global stage.
#### High-Profile Arrivals Ignite Excitement Picture this: early Monday morning at Entebbe International Airport, where high-profile runners and influencers from the United Kingdom and South Africa touch down via Uganda Airlines, ready to conquer the equator-crossing trails. Among them is Nick Butter, the British adventurer who holds the world record for running a marathon in every country, and Sipho Marima, the celebrated South African athlete with a string of accolades under his belt.
Accompanied by filming crews, these visitors aren’t just here to run—they’re set to capture Uganda’s untold stories, showcasing our lush landscapes and warm hospitality to audiences worldwide. It’s moments like these that remind us how far Uganda has come in positioning itself as a premier destination for adventure tourism. Adding to the buzz is Gavin Wright, one of only two Grade A certifiers for World Athletics on the African continent, stepping in as race director. With nearly two decades of experience in top marathons globally, Wright’s involvement ensures this event meets international standards, potentially inspiring a new generation of Ugandan race officials. And let’s not forget British sports commentator Rob Walker, whose presence will amplify Uganda’s narrative through his freelance reporting, turning the marathon into a global spectacle. Even local celebrities are lacing up their shoes. Musician Heli Baibe is set to participate, blending entertainment with athleticism and drawing crowds who might otherwise shy away from the starting line. From professional athletes to first-time runners, thousands are expected to join, transforming Kasese into a vibrant hub of energy and unity.
#### A Race Rooted in Uganda’s Natural Wonders The Rwenzori Marathon offers something for everyone: the grueling 42km full marathon starting right on the Equator along the Kasese-Mbarara highway, a half-marathon for those seeking a challenge without the full commitment, a 10km route, and a fun 5km run perfect for families and beginners. Runners will weave through stunning scenery—think snow-capped peaks, rare Rwenzori turacos fluttering overhead, and three-horned chameleons along the path—reminding participants why Uganda is truly the Pearl of Africa. This event goes beyond sport; it’s a strategic boost for tourism. With partners like Tusker Lite, Standard Chartered Bank, and Great Lakes, the marathon leverages Uganda’s expanding international routes via Uganda Airlines, which has seen tourism grow by about 15% annually since its relaunch in 2019. The gorilla-costumed figures spotted at arrivals tie directly into our world-famous gorilla trekking in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, a UNESCO site that’s drawn a 20% surge in visitors recently, according to conservation studies.
It’s clever marketing by the Uganda Tourism Board, blending athleticism with cultural icons to put Uganda on the map.
#### Challenges and Triumphs: A Call for Continued Support Of course, no grand endeavor is without hurdles. Organizing an event of this scale in a region like Kasese demands impeccable infrastructure—from reliable roads to medical support. Yet, as we’ve seen in past editions, Ugandans rise to the occasion, turning potential obstacles into stories of triumph.
Race kits are still available at Station Xpress in Forest Mall, Kampala, for just UGX 60,000, urging everyone to register and join the movement before it’s too late. In the spirit of the Parish Development Model that I’ve often championed, events like the Rwenzori Marathon embody grassroots empowerment. They create jobs, boost local businesses, and foster community pride. I’ve walked muddy paths myself, knowing the frustration of unmet promises, but also the joy of collective action. This marathon is Uganda’s chance to shine, proving that prosperity isn’t confined to cities—it’s in our mountains, our people, and our unyielding drive.
As the starting gun fires on August 23, let’s lace up not just for the run, but for a brighter future. Uganda, the world is watching—let’s give them a show they’ll never forget. Do you have a story from Kasese or beyond?
Share it with us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com.
