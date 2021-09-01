Uganda Police is having in custody a man who was captured on camera assaulting his wife.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire says Benson Okongo is currently being detained at Natete Police Station.

“Okongo was arrested following allegations of grievous bodily harm and domestic violence,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In the grisly clip captured by a concerned citizen, Okongo Benson can be seen beating his wife Nagawa sauda 36, a resident of Mutundwe Hill in Kigaga zone. This incident happened on the 14/08/2021 from which, the Local authorities in the area arrested the suspect and took him to the Police station where he was detained.”

Owoyesigyire added that the file has since been forwarded to the Resident State Attorney (RSA) on allegations of grievous bodily harm and Okongo will be subsequently arraigned in courts of law.

” We have in the past seen an increase in cases of domestic violence which unfortunately lead to death. We would like to inform the victims to report as soon as possible to our police station for proper case handling.”