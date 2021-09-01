For an economy with a GDP of $37.4 billion, the Ugandan bourse is one of the most undervalued, with a marginal representation of local investors as high institutional ownership crowds them out of the market.

Despite the fast growth of the local economy, the market capitalization of the Ugandan bourse is valued at $6.1 billion (UGX21.6 billion), which is 16.3 percent of the country’s GDP in 2020, according to Billionaires Africa.

The market value of all the stakes owned by the 10 richest investors in companies listed on the exchange is $18.5 million. This represents just about 0.30 percent of the market’s $6.1-billion valuation, as institutional investors and parent companies of listed entities control a huge chunk of the market.

Based on figures derived from investment agencies, the latest annual reports and confirmations from capital market registrars, these are the 20 richest people who own stocks listed on the Uganda Stock Exchange.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

The value of the shares is based on prices at the end of trading on Aug. 20, and valuations are converted to U.S. dollars at current exchange rates.

1. Sudhir Ruparelia

Net worth on the USE: $5,206,007

Holdings: Bank of Baroda (Uganda), Stanbic Bank Uganda, NIC Holdings, DFCU

Ugandan tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia is one of East Africa’s richest men and the chairman of Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate with interests in hotels, real estate development, floriculture and broadcasting. He is also the richest person on the Uganda Securities Exchange. His holdings include 0.65 percent of Stanbic Bank Uganda worth $2.49 million; a 2.5-percent stake in Bank of Baroda (Uganda), which is valued at $2,095,224; a 0.29-percent stake in DFCU bank; and, 6.96 percent of NIC Holdings, an insurance company.

2. Emmanuel Katongole

Net worth on the USE: $2.74 million

Holdings: Cipla Quality Chemical industries

Emmanuel Katongole was the founder of Quality Chemical Industries, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in Uganda. In 2015, Cipla of India acquired a 51-percent stake in the business from Katongole, and renamed the company Cipla Quality Chemical industries. (CQCIL). CQCIL manufactures triple-therapy antiretroviral medication, double-therapy antimalarial medication and the Hepatitis-B generic medicines Texavir and Zentair. Katongole pocketed millions of dollars when Cipla acquired control of the company in 2015. He still owns a 2.79-percent stake in the company worth $2.74 million.

3. George Baguma

Net worth on the USE: $2.74 million

Holdings: Cipla Quality Chemical industries

George Baguma is the chief commercial officer of Cipla Quality Chemical industries and also sits on the board. He is a long-time associate and business partner of Emmanuel Katongole. He also owns a 2.79-percemt stake in the company.

4. Frederick Kitaka

Net worth on the USE: $2.74 million

Holdings: Cipla Quality Chemical industries

Frederick Kitaka serves as executive director of finance of Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited. He is a long-time associate and business partner of both George Baguma and Emmanuel Katongole. He also owns 2.79 percent of Cipla Quality Chemical Industries.

5. Ibrahim Kironde Kabanda

Net worth on the USE: $1.58 million

Holdings: Stanbic Uganda Holdings

Ibrahim Kironde Kabanda, a former chairman of the Uganda Revenue Authority, owns a 0.42-percent stake in Stanbic Uganda Holdings worth $1.58 million.

6.Ceasor Mulenga

Net worth on the USE: $1.52 million

Holdings: 1.82-percent stake in Bank of Baroda (Uganda)

7.Maheshwary Morjaria

Net worth on the USE: $849,415

Holdings: 1-percent stake in Bank of Baroda (Uganda)

8. Joseph Byamugisha

Net worth on the USE: $537,962

Holdings: 0.63-percent stake in Bank of Baroda (Uganda)

9. Rakesh Gadani

Net worth on the USE: $339,766

Holdings: 0.26-percent stake in DFCU

10. Keith Muhakanizi

Net worth on the USE: $248,737

Holdings: 0.2-percent stake in DFCU

Source: Billionaires Africa