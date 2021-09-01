After setting up a new Television station in Masaka City, media personality Justine Nameere has decided to resurrect her spat with NTV presenter and longstanding foe Faridah Nakazibwe by calling her an elderly and untalented.

Nameere said in an interview with one of the local TV stations that she is only selecting young and skilled presenters, the qualities she claims are lacking in her adversary, Nakazibwe.

She said the NTV Akawungeezi news anchor has spent too much time on television and has nothing to show for it, not even a large business. Nameere feels Nakazibwe must have established her own station by this time.

“I won’t be fair if I recruit old people like Faridah who has worked on TV for a longtime, infact I expect her to have started her own TV or to have big businesses because she has worked for many years but she’s showing nothing, for me when I recruit workers on my TV I look for two things i.e Talent and Age, you must be below 35 and talented. Unfortunately Faridah you are above 35 years and not talented, so you aren’t eligible to work on my TV ” Nameere said.

