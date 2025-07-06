In a ceremony steeped in military tradition, Colonel Paddy Ankunda was promoted to Brigadier General on July 5, 2025, as announced by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces. The promotion, celebrated across posts on X, marks another milestone in Ankunda’s storied career with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). From a young political science graduate to a key figure in defense intelligence, Ankunda’s journey is one of resilience, strategic brilliance, and unwavering commitment to Uganda’s security. This profile delves into the man behind the rank—his background, career, education, family, achievements, and the admiration he commands.

A Humble Beginning

Paddy Ankunda, whose name translates to “God loves me” in his native tongue, was born in Uganda and raised with a strong sense of duty. His early education took him through Kinyansano Primary School, Makobore High School, and Bujaga High School, where he honed his intellect and discipline. In 1998, Ankunda graduated from Makerere University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, a foundation that would later inform his ideological roles in the military. His academic journey didn’t end there—he pursued advanced military training, including a Cadet course at Kimaka Army College in Jinja in 2001, where he was commissioned as a Lieutenant, and a course in civil-military relations in Sweden. In 2024, Ankunda graduated at the top of the second cohort of the National Defence College, established by President Yoweri Museveni, cementing his reputation as a strategic thinker.

## A Meteoric Military Career

Ankunda’s military career began in 1998 when he joined the UPDF fresh from university, training at Singo and serving as a Private in the Armoured Brigade in Masaka. His early roles included assignments in the Presidential Guard Brigade and as Brigade Political Commissar in Masaka, leading 3,000 soldiers while fostering civil-military ties. In 2003, he stepped into the spotlight as the UPDF spokesman for Operation Iron Fist, a critical offensive against the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), showcasing his ability to navigate high-stakes operations. By 2008, Ankunda had become the UPDF spokesperson, succeeding Major Felix Kulayigye. His confident communication style earned him the moniker “media darling” from outlets like *Matooke Republic*. Deployed to Somalia with the African Union Mission (AMISOM), he became a familiar voice on global platforms like BBC, CNN, and Al Jazeera, articulating Uganda’s peacekeeping efforts under intense conditions, including surviving mortar attacks. A particularly harrowing moment came during a mission to cover a UPDF-LRA battle, when Ankunda survived a helicopter crash, earning a scar and a tale of grit. In 2017, he transitioned to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence as Director of Strategic Communication. By October 2024, he was appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security (ACDIS-DEIA), overseeing Strategic Communications, Protocol, and Regional Affairs. His promotion to Brigadier General in 2025 underscores his pivotal role in shaping Uganda’s defense engagement and international relations.

## A Private Family Man

While Ankunda’s professional life is well-documented, he keeps his personal life private. A lighthearted anecdote reveals he deployed to Somalia shortly after his wedding, describing it as a “bizarre” honeymoon—a testament to the personal sacrifices behind his service. Details about his spouse or children remain undisclosed, reflecting his preference for separating family from his public persona.

Achievements and Fame

Brigadier General Ankunda is celebrated for his articulate communication and leadership in crisis. His roles in Operation Iron Fist and AMISOM elevated his profile, with his media engagements earning international respect. His academic excellence at the National Defence College and survival of life-threatening incidents, like the helicopter crash, highlight his resilience. As ACDIS-DEIA, he continues to influence Uganda’s strategic defense landscape, a role amplified by his recent promotion. ## Voices of Admiration Colleagues and observers hold Ankunda in high regard. Major General James Birungi praised his integrity and leadership during the ACDIS-DEIA handover. Media outlets laud his engaging presence, while X posts celebrating his 2025 promotion reflect public admiration.

“Brig Gen Paddy Ankunda’s rise is well-deserved,” one user wrote, echoing sentiments of respect for his service.

A Legacy in the Making At the helm of defense intelligence, Brigadier General Paddy Ankunda embodies the blend of intellect, courage, and dedication that defines Uganda’s military elite. From surviving battlefronts to shaping strategic communications, his career reflects a commitment to national and regional stability. As he steps into his new rank, Ankunda’s story continues to inspire—a testament to what it means to serve with honor.