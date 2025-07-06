In the heart of Lake Victoria, just a 20-minute speedboat ride from Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, lies Paradise Island Resort, the latest gem in the Ruparelia Group’s hospitality crown. Owned by Ugandan billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia, this 19-acre eco-luxury retreat, completed in 2024, is redefining tourism in Uganda with its blend of opulence, sustainability, and natural beauty.

As the Ruparelia Group continues its mission to make Uganda a premier tourist destination, Paradise Island Resort stands out as a haven for nature lovers, honeymooners, and retreat-seekers. This feature explores the resort’s features, development, significance, and what visitors and experts are saying about it.

## A Vision of Eco-Luxury

Paradise Island Resort, nestled on a pristine 19-acre island, offers a seamless fusion of luxury and environmental consciousness. Surrounded by a rocky island teeming with lush trees and diverse bird species, it’s a paradise for birdwatchers and eco-tourists. The resort features 10 Standard Cottages, 11 Standard Cliff-Hanger Cottages with dramatic lake views, 14 two-bedroom Deluxe Cottages, and three exquisitely designed Executive Villas. Each accommodation is crafted to immerse guests in the serene ambiance of Lake Victoria while providing top-tier amenities. Unlike rustic island lodges, Paradise Island elevates the experience with modern comforts, positioning it as a game-changer for Uganda’s luxury tourism sector.[](https://www.watchdoguganda.com/tourism/20241016/173265/review-what-exactly-does-paradise-eco-resort-look-like.html) The resort’s eco-friendly design, spearheaded by Sudhir Ruparelia’s children, Rajiv (RIP) and Sheena Ruparelia, emphasizes sustainability. The late Rajiv noted, “We want guests to not only enjoy the beauty of nature but also understand the importance of preserving it for future generations.”

This commitment is evident in the resort’s integration with its natural surroundings, offering a tranquil escape just minutes from Kampala’s bustle.[](https://www.watchdoguganda.com/tourism/20241016/173265/review-what-exactly-does-paradise-eco-resort-look-like.html)

Development Journey

Construction of Paradise Island Resort began on May 1, 2021, with the first phase of 22 cottages reaching 80% completion by August 2022 and 98% by August 2023. The project, fully completed in 2024, added 16 more units in its second phase, along with a conference hall and extensive landscaping. Managed by site supervisor Denis Wamani, the resort’s development reflects the Ruparelia Group’s motto, “Serving to Grow and Growing to Serve.” Sudhir Ruparelia, known for his marketing prowess, released stunning images in June 2024, sparking excitement in the hospitality industry. The resort’s strategic location, just 12 kilometers from Speke Resort Munyonyo, enhances its accessibility and exclusivity.[](https://eagle.co.ug/2022/08/29/sudhirs-paradise-island-resort-takes-shape-as-it-unveils-secret-treasure-on-l-victoria.html)[](https://trumpetnews.co.ug/2023/08/16/video-sudhirs-magnificent-paradise-resort-on-lake-victoria-is-98-complete/)[](https://www.matookerepublic.com/20240730/ruparelia-groups-paradise-island-taking-shape/)

Significance to Uganda’s Tourism

The Ruparelia Group, under Sudhir’s leadership, is a powerhouse in Uganda’s hospitality sector, with properties like Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kabira Country Club, and the Commonwealth Convention Centre. Paradise Island Resort adds to this legacy, aligning with the group’s goal to elevate Uganda’s global tourism profile. Sudhir has emphasized that the demand for high-end facilities drives the group’s expansion, aiming to make Uganda a top destination. In 2018, tourism contributed 7.75% to Uganda’s GDP and employed 1.6 million people, with Paradise Island poised to boost these figures by attracting high-spending international and domestic tourists.[](https://elixnews.com/sudhir-unveils-paradise-island-resort-in-the-market/)[](https://www.pmldaily.com/features/tours-travel/2024/06/ruparelia-groups-paradise-resort-on-l-victoria-ready.html)

Reception and Impact

Since its completion, Paradise Island Resort has generated buzz across Uganda and beyond. Tourism experts describe it as a “game-changer” for its accessibility, natural beauty, and luxurious offerings. Posts on X and media outlets like *Watchdog Uganda* and *Eagle Online* highlight public excitement, with images of the resort’s cottages and villas sparking anticipation for the 2024 Christmas season. Visitors are drawn to its promise of seclusion, pampering, and proximity to Kampala, making it ideal for festive getaways or corporate retreats.[](https://www.spyuganda.com/city-tycoon-sudhir-ruparelia-completes-stunning-paradise-island-resort-on-lake-victoria/)[](https://www.watchdoguganda.com/business/20241004/172741/billionaire-sudhir-completes-new-eco-resort-on-lake-victoria-island.html)[](https://eagle.co.ug/2024/08/02/excitement-as-paradise-island-photos-look-impressive/)

Voices of Praise

“This resort is a masterpiece,” said a Kampala-based travel agent quoted by *Matooke Republic*, praising its blend of nature and luxury. Rajiv Ruparelia’s vision for sustainable tourism has earned accolades, with experts noting the resort’s potential to draw eco-conscious travelers. Sudhir’s reputation as Uganda’s “Landlord of Kampala” and a visionary tycoon adds weight to the project’s credibility, with many seeing it as a bold step in his quest to transform Uganda’s tourism landscape. (https://www.matookerepublic.com/20240730/ruparelia-groups-paradise-island-taking-shape/)

A New Chapter for Uganda

Paradise Island Resort is more than a luxury getaway; it’s a testament to Sudhir Ruparelia’s ambition to redefine hospitality in Uganda. With its eco-conscious design, world-class amenities, and stunning location, the resort is set to become a must-visit destination, solidifying Uganda’s place on the global tourism map.