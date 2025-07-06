Ann Ssebunya, affectionately known as “Ann,” is a household name in Uganda. As a celebrated radio personality on Central Broadcasting Service (CBS FM Radio Buganda), her vibrant voice, humor, and storytelling captivate listeners. Through her morning drive show, Mukeeze (6–9 a.m., Monday to Friday), Ann entertains while educating audiences on critical social issues. Nicknamed the “Ann Buddu Ku Ntikko Ambassador” for her deep connection to Masaka City, Ann’s metaphor-rich narratives and relatable tone have made her a beloved figure across Uganda. She embodies the spirit of charismatic, grounded women who inspire through humility and purpose.

Early Life and Passion for Community Empowerment

Born to Mr. Charles Ssebunya, former headteacher at St. Balikuddembe Mitala Maria, and Mrs. Margret Ssebunya, both retired in Senya village, Masaka District, Ann is the second of seven children. A devoted mother to Ryan Kimera Tabula, she balances her radio career with administrative duties in the office of CBS’s Programs Manager, Hajji Abbey Mukiibi, under Dr. Samuel Kazibwe’s supervision. Beyond her public persona, Ann leads a purpose-driven life, championing mental health advocacy and drug abuse prevention through her Drugs Hapana (“Say No to Drugs”) initiative.

The Birth of Drugs Hapana Initiative (DHA)

Launched in 2016, the Drugs Hapana Initiative was inspired by Ann’s personal experience with a family member’s struggle with alcohol addiction.

“When I saw recovery was possible through rehabilitation, I knew I had to act,” she shares. Mentored by Dr. David Basangwa, former Executive Director of Butabika National Referral Hospital, Ann founded DHA to educate youth about drug abuse and promote mental health through school outreach, seminars, counseling, music, drama, sports, and vocational training. Addressing a Growing Crisis The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 intensified mental health challenges in Uganda. School closures, isolation, and uncertainty drove many young people to substance abuse.

“More students are using drugs and alcohol to cope with depression, anxiety, and lack of structure,” Ann explains. “Suicidal cases are rising, and rehabilitation centers are overwhelmed.” She highlights how some youths view drug use as a sign of modernity or a rite of passage, often exacerbated by limited parental supervision as adults focus on daily survival.

DHA’s Impact and Reach

Since its inception, Drugs Hapana has partnered with over 200 schools nationwide. Through student leadership conferences, teacher workshops, parenting retreats, and counseling, the initiative has inspired change. Many students have quit drugs and formed anti-drug clubs in their schools. Ann recalls stories of students hiding drugs in parents’ cars or socks, underscoring the crisis’s severity. Commonly abused substances include alcohol, tobacco (cigarettes, shisha, kuber), marijuana, khat, aviation fuel, ice, and, in wealthier communities, cocaine and heroin. Ann believes empowered youth can drive change, and DHA equips them with the tools to do so.

Strong Networks and Strategic Partnerships

Ann balances her radio career and DHA with support from a robust network of partners, including Butabika National Referral Hospital, CBS FM, the Parliament of Uganda, UNESCO, and the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development. A notable project, the Tuyambeko Butabika Campaign , mobilized resources for Butabika Hospital patients, with CBS FM and public support providing 100 mattresses donated by Parliament.

Looking Ahead

Drugs Hapana continues to expand, launching prevention programs, community edutainment events, and vocational training for youth self-sustainability. Ann’s work reshapes narratives around mental health and drug abuse, offering hope and practical solutions for Uganda’s youth. As she navigates the demands of broadcasting and activism, Ann Ssebunya remains a powerful example of how media influence, wielded with compassion and purpose, can drive national transformation.