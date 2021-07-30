President Yoweri Museveni has allowed private vehicles to move across districts with a maximum of only three people following the expiration of the 42 days lockdown.

The President has also lifted a ban on public transport saying that they must operate at 50 percent capacity effective Monday.

“Public transport will open effective Monday at strictly 50 percent capacity effective Monday 2nd, August 2021 and this will be reviewed every after two weeks,”Museveni said while delivering his Covid-19 address on Friday.

Museveni also allowed boda bodas, Kikuubo trading centre,malls and arcades to resume operations.

He said boda bodas are now allowed to move up to 6pm and they are also allowed to carry strictly one passenger while following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“But please don’t share facemasks. Both the rider and passenger sbould strictly wear masks. If they fail, we shall be forced to revise the earlier directive,” Museveni said.

“Curfew time is maintained at 7pm upto 5:30am. All persons except security personnel and those authorized to move should be in their homes. ”

“Why we maintain the curfew?Without curfew there will be alot of socialization in the night. That may be a big problem.”

The President also said Kikuubo trading centre, malls and arcades should reopen but under strict observance of SOPs.

On the other hand, the President said schools, bars, places lof worship should remain closed.

“Schools remain closed. Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health should meet. Learning should continue virtually.”