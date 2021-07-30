1.Curfew time is maintained at 7pm upto 5:30am. All persons except security personnel and those authorized to move should be in their homes.

2. Boda bodas are now allowed to carry only 1 passeger at a time and curfew remains at 6pm for them. They must observe strict SOPs.

3. Kikuubo to open under conditions, 1. All kiosks should be removed 2. Roadside vending is banned and relocated 3. Only wholesale trade is allowed. All agencies to ensure compliance.

4. Manufacturers should open up centres upcountry. Traders must revert to ecommerce. Arcades must follow conditions – clear corridors, adequate ventilation, CCTV cameras, proper hygiene and registration of staff and traders.

5. Arcades, malls and other business centres reopened but must adhere to SOPs. Burials and weddings still restricted to 20 people until more vaccination. Places of worship still closed for 60 days. Max of 10 religious leaders allowed to lead virtual prayers.

6. Burials, weddings and other marriage ceremonies restricted to 20 people under strict observance of SOPs.

7. Bars remain closed, Performing arts allowed only virtually. Stance to be reviewed after 42days, Salons to open but with SOPs observed.

8. Schools remain closed until vaccination targets met. Learning should remain virtual.

9. Shopping malls and arcades should be opened with dedicated entry and exit, SOPs should be maintained, and failure to comply will lead to closure.

10. Places of worship to remain closed for 60 days.

11. Sports should continue without spectators. Outdoor sports activities are allowed with masks on. Gyms remain closed. Betting and casinos remain closed.

12. Comedians and musicians advised to perform virtually.

13. Saunas should remain closed. If you want one, do it in your house.

14. 20% of office workers should be allowed to work.

15. Private vehicles are allowed to cross district borders with only three people.

16. Movement in and out of Entebbe Airport will remain open.

17. Cargo tracks allowed to move in and out of the country with turn boy and the driver with negative results.

18. Buses and taxis to operate with 50 percent capacity effective Monday 2nd August.