President Yoweri Museveni has allowed boda bodas, Kikuubo trading centre,malls and arcades to resume operations following the expiration of the 42 days of lockdown.

Addressing the nation on the progress of Covid-19 fight in the country on Friday, President Museveni said boda bodas are now allowed to move up to 6pm and they are also allowed to carry strictly one passenger while following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“But please don’t share masks. Both the rider and passenger sbould strictly wear masks. If they fail, we shall be forced to revise the earlier directive,” Museveni said.

“Curfew time is maintained at 7pm upto 5:30am. All persons except security personnel and those authorized to move should be in their homes. ”

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“Why we maintain the curfew?Without curfew there will be alot of socialization in the night. That may be a big problem.”

The President also said Kikuubo trading centre, malls and arcades should reopen but under strict observance of SOPs.

Museveni also has allowed private vehicles to move across districts with a maximum of only three people.

“Public transport allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity effective Monday and this will be reviewed every after 2 weeks,”Museveni said.

On the other hand, the President said schools, bars, places lof worship should remain closed.

” Schools remain closed. Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health should meet. Learning should continue virtually.”