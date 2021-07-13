A passenger plane belonging to Uganda Airlines has run out of fuel in Tanzania.

According to the airlines management, the incident took place on Monday at Julius Nyerere International Airport, Dar es Salaam.

“Allow us to apologise for the prolonged delay at Julius Nyerere International Airport, Dar es Salaam that occurred yesterday ( July 12) on our flight UR 321,” the management said.

“Our service was affected by a mix up in delayed fuel delivery to the Aircraft caused by our supplier in Dar es Salaam,” they further noted before adding that the matter has been taken up with supplier “to ensure a repeat of the same does not occur in future.”

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, check out here