Renown journalist Solomon Serwanjja will on 31 July officially quit his job at NBS TV.

This has been revealed by the investigative journalist who has been working as a news anchor and senior reporter at the Naguru based Television station.

“On 31st July, I will be leaving @nbstv. It has been such an honour to serve for the last 6 years. Thank you @KKariisa and the entire @nextmediaug family for the support,” Serwanjja tweeted on Tuesday.

He added that he will now focus on his new role as Executive Director at the African Institute e of Investigative Journalism (AfricanIIJ).

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, check out here

In 2015, Serwanjja joined NBS from NTV Uganda.

He made his official statement after NTV Uganda approved his resignation on his Facebook time-line.

“Today I walk out of the doors of NTV Uganda a grown man both professionally and personally. I came in as a junior reporter, now a celebrated journalist (political reporter and anchor). Thank You NTV Uganda for making this star shine. Today I begin a new journey in my political career to KTN and NBS. I interest you to join me on this journey.”