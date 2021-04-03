The Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Cyprian Kizito Lwanga is dead.

According to Fr Pius Male Ssentumbwe, the Chancellor of Archdiocese of Kampala, Dr Lwanga was found dead in his room on Saturday morning.

“With deep sorrow, I hereby inform you that our beloved Shepherd, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, His Grace Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has been called to the house of the Lord.The Archbishop was found dead in his room this morning. We pray that the Almighty and Merciful God may grant him eternal rest,” Fr Ssentumbwe said in a statement on Saturday.

“We condole with all of you sear people of God especially clergy. Religious and lay faithful of Kampala Archdiocese and the Late Archbishop’s family. May the Almighty God strengthen us all in this difficult time.”

Fr. Ssentumbwe further noted that burial arrangements will be communicated later.

Dr Lwanga was last seen in public on Good Friday as he took part in this year’s public way of the cross.