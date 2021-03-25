Gomba West Member of Parliament has officially declared her bid for the 11th Parliament Deputy Speakership.

During the launch of her campaigns at Imperial Royale Hotel on Thursday, Rwakoojo told journalists that due to her rich legal background, she is the only one who can efficiently run the Deputy Speakership office in the August House.

“Considering that committees act as mini-Parliaments in their mode of work, I believe it has given me the experience to blend with my vast legal knowledge. Since my re-election, several colleagues have approached me and asked me to take up this position,” she said.

The Vice-chairperson of Equal Opportunities Committee promised members that if elected, she will start with enhancing the Debating Skills among Members of Parliament since there is still a need to orient Members on the ways of debating and understanding the discussed contexts.

“I have sat debated in Parliament and I find that Parliamentary debates need to be improved further by equipping members through capacity building, both within and outside Uganda. The induction we have at the start of Parliament is not sufficient to cater for this need and requires to be beefed up to achieve this objective,” Rwakoojo said.

She also promised to improve the welfare of Members and staff of Parliament through ensuring that members can comfortably contribute to debates.

“Provision will be made for adequate office space, provision of equipment like computers and Ipads, provision for good health,” she said.

Given the poor relationship existing currently between the office of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Rwakoojo promises that she will have to ensure a good working relationship between the two offices plus enhancing a smooth working relationship amongst the three arms of Government.

“When elected Deputy Speaker of Parliament, I shall ensure the provision of specialized capacity for media reporting of Parliamentary debates and activities,” she said.

Within her NRM party, the legislator is expected to tussle it out with Bukedea Woman MP Annet Anita Among, David Bahati, State Minister for Finance. West Budama County South MP Jacob Markson’s Oboth, Lwamiyaga country MP Ssekikubo Theodore while externally she will race against Muhammad Nsereko, MP for Kampala Central, newly elected MP Mawokota south Counsel Yusuf Nsibambi and Richard Sebamala, Bukoto Central MP.

Who is Robina Rwakoojo?

Born 17th -July-1964, Rwakoojo begun her school journey from Nakasero Primary School and in 1979. In 1980 she finished her Uganda Certificate of Education from Nabumali High School. In 1984 she finished the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education from Kings College Budo.

She also holds a Bachelor degree in Law from Makerere University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Law Development Centre, a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management from Uganda Management Institute.

She worked with the Ministry of Justice and constitutional affairs for 25 years, beginning as a pupil state Attorney in 1990 where she rose to State Attorney, Senior State Attorney, Principal State Attorney then Commissioner Line Ministries. She also served as Acting Director Civil Litigation for seven years.