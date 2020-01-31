The Uganda National Examinations Board has on Friday morning released the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results.

The ceremony presided over by Education Minister Janet Museveni took place at the Office of the President in Kampala.

Out of the 337,697 candidates who sat for the final exams, 168,639 were male and 169,058 female at 3,531 centres. For the first time in history, more girls registered for last year’s exams than boys.

Mary Okwakol, Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) chairperson said the exams were conducted smoothly, free from leakage.

“Overall performance in the UCE 2019 examinations was better than that of the previous year. It improved from 87.2 per cent in 2018 to 92.2 per cent,” said Okwakol.