The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has withheld results of 1,262 candidates who sat for the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).

This was revealed on Friday during the release of last year’s UCE results at the Office of the President in Kampala.

“Hearings of the withheld results will be done in accordance with the UNEB board decision, we shall expect the affected candidates with their head teachers to come for these hearings,” said Prof Mary Okwakol the UNEB chairperson.

Prof Okwakol however, said “The exams were conducted smoothly, free from leakage.”

Out of the 337,697 candidates who sat for the final exams, 168,639 were male and 169,058 female at 3,531 centres. For the first time in history, more girls registered for last year’s exams than boys.

“Overall performance in the UCE 2019 examinations was better than that of the previous year. It improved from 87.2 per cent in 2018 to 92.2 per cent,” said Prof Okwakol.