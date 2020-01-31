The Uganda National Examinations Board has on Friday released the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results at ceremony held at the Office of Prime Minister.

A total of 337,697 candidates registered for the 2019 UCE exams – a moderate increase of 0.7 per cent – 168,639 being male while 169,058 were female at 3,531 centres.

“ Although the rate of increase is smaller than that of 2018 it demonstrates that more learners are completing our UCE cycle,” Prof Mary Okwakol, UNEB chairperson said.

Overall performance improved with 92.2 per cent passing compared to 87.2 per cent in the previous years. Failure rate dropped significantly from 12.8 per cent to 7.8 per cent, Dan Odongo, UNEB Executive Secretary said.

According to Uneb, there were reduced malpractice cases from 1825 in 2018 to 1262 cases.

“These cases are a result of teachers providing assistance to the students during practical exams and students copying from one another particularly in the science subjects,” a statement from Uneb reads.

The results release was presided over by the Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni. This is the fourth time the First Lady has released UCE results ever since she was appointed the political head of the ministry in 2016.

She said: “We should recognise UNEB’s efforts in making this (reduce malpractice) happen. It should be viewed as a way of fighting corruption.”

Results can be received SMS or the internet, but this, Mr Odongo said is not the official statement.

Learners are still required to pick their passslips from their school because that is the official statement,” he said.

“Any person wishing to access results can do so through their mobile phones. Go to the message menu and type ‘UCE’, leave space, type correct candidate index number and then send it to 6600.”

Senior Five selection will be carried out between February 13 and February 14, 2020 at the UMA Multipurpose Hall.