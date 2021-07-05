The Ministry of Public Service has released the new salary structure for civil servants for the Financial Year 2021/2022.

According to the Minister of Public Service Muruuli Mukasa, no government worker will have their salary enhanced or increased in the next 12 months largely because of the globally-felt financial constraints Covid-19 has imposed on Uganda’s economy.

The Public Service Ministry circular reveals that, this FY2021/2022 (which runs from 1st July 2021 to 30th June 2022), a total of roughly Shs5,5 trillion will be spent on salaries. In comparison, this reflects an increase of Shs374bn (or 7%) given that last Financial Year Shs5,102bn was expended remunerating all people working for government for the period of 12 months both at Kampala-based Ministries and district Local Governments upcountry.

See salary structure for civil servants for FY2021/2022: