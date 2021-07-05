Kimaanya Kabonera Member of Parliament Abed Bwanika has blamed the Ministry of Health for failing to manage the second wave of Covid-19 due to uncoordinated leadership.

Appearing On CBS FM over the weekend, the former presidential candidate said that there is a very big management problem at the ministry.

“Ministry of Health has a great challenge in the way it does it’s work. First of all, in fighting Covid-19 we use four weapons; lockdown, vaccination, relief and ensuring that hospitals have medical materials right from the required protective gears but here in Uganda our emphasis has been put on lockdown. But we asked the responsible party about getting vaccines and they informed us that they have Shs80bn which is redundant. That is a clear indicator that the Ministry of Health has not done enough mobilization on vaccines yet other countries fighting covid-19 know where to make orders and have updates on the vaccine but our ministers don’t know. They think locking Ugandans is an independent solution,” Bwanika said.

“Money could not be the problem but management and planning of what must be done first, who must do it and when, are still lacking. For Example, 50 ICU beds are parked in the store doing nothing yet Ugandans are dying due to the limited number of ICU beds in referral hospitals. When we asked, the person responsible for assembling them told us that he needs Shs23bn to assemble them which is pure thuggery.”

He advised that the Ministry of Health must formulate a covid-19 committee within the ministry that will plan because most of the leaders have failed to deliver because they think they can handle everything.