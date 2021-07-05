Katosi Drinking Water Treatment Plant contractors and consultants have on Monday handed over the newly completed 240 million litres per day capacity Plant to National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC).

The function was witnessed by the corporation’s Board Chairman Eng. Dr. Prof Badru.M.Kiggundu, chairman technical committee of the board George Runge, NWSC MD Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha and NWSC project engineers.

Speaking at the hand over ceremony, NWSC Board Chairman Eng.Dr. Prof Baddru.M. Kiggundu appreciated the management of NWSC for the excellent supervisory role of the project.

“This project was like a dream that has now come true. With it, we are going to resolve all the water supply challenges in Kampala City.

“We are happy to note that some customers, previously in dry zone areas are already getting water. We are now working to serve other customers.” he said

Eng Kiggundu said that the project works have inculcated new innovative engineering skills among NWSC engineers which will subsequently improve services to the people.

He assured city dwellers of excellent water quality, excellent customer service and urged them to report all supply challenges to NWSC.

The chairman technical committee of the Board Mr. George Runge applauded the contractor and consultant for transformational works at Katosi. He reiterated NWSC’s commitment towards water for all across the country.

NWSC MD Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha congratulated the Government of Uganda and its people on this big milestone.

“This is an important day in our history as we receive the second water treatment plant for Kampala. With the additional water from Katosi, the combined water production from Ggaba and Katosi will help us address all dry zones in the city.” he said