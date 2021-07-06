Police in Kanungu district is holding a 33-year old man for allegedly murdering his biological father. The suspect has been identified as Vian Byamukama, a resident of Rurama cell, Kanungu district.

The deceased has been identified as 63-year old Gabriel Kasuka, a resident of Rurama cell.

According to the local council one Chairperson of Rutooma Cell, Edisa Musimenta, Byamukama returned home on Sunday evening at around 10:00pm drunk and started beating his wife, Adera Namanya over unknown reasons.

Musimenta added that when Byamukama’s parents Kasuka and Jane Kyarimpa came to rescue their daughter in law, the suspect transferred his anger to his farther and shattered his head with piece of wood and bricks leading to his death.

The Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson, Elly Maate confirmed the incident saying that Byamukama who is detained at Kanungu Central Police Station was arrested as he attempted to escape from his village.