KAMPALA – The Rural Broadcasters Association (RUBA) held a consultative meeting with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), and Uganda Performing Rights Society (UPRS) in regards to payment of royalties to Artists.

The meeting discussed three main issues that included: the need for engagement with Rural Broadcasters Association RUBA as a key stake holder and Independent Association of media Up Country, the mandate of UPRS in the management and implementation of royalties and the continued misinformation about an alleged agreed position of payment of the royalties by media houses in Uganda.

Mr. Julius Tumusiime, the Chairman RUBA, urged members to manage the process appropriately and give the stakeholders an opportunity to have an input.

He requested the staying of the implementation of royalties by Uganda Communication Commission and Uganda Performing Rights Society and urged UCC as a regulator, to be mindful of how far the radio broadcast sector has come and how it operates without running the risk of curtailing its growth.

“Radio serves the growing music and arts industry promotion of artist’s work. We urge all stakeholders to avoid imposing first world solutions to our local realities on ground,”Mr Tumusiime said.

” RUBA maintains its willingness and commitment to engage with all key stakeholders to have a win-win solution and pledged readiness to cooperate further to preserve and promote the artists and their works,”he added.