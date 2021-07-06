Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has alleged that the people who are announcing President Yoweri Museveni dead have a motive of killing him.

On Sunday, rumors made rounds on social media claiming that the President was dead.

However, Mr Museveni put the allegations to rest when he showed up on Monday to attend a cabinet meeting at State House Entebbe.

And according to Tamale Mirundi the President should stop reacting by showing up at functions whenever he is pronounced dead because the architects behind the move may be planning to kill him by shooting.

“The people announcing president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni dead are setting him up because whenever they announce him dead , he appears on a function the next day, now what if it’s a plan for them to shoot him dead at that function, he should stop reacting to it,”Mirundi said while appearing on STV’s Sharp Talk show on Tuesday.

“How could you fail to trace somebody who is creating a stampade in the country?” the veteran journalist further wondered.

Last month, it was also claimed that Museveni was severely sick and that he had been flown to Germany for treatment only for him to show up at a virtual World Health Summit the following day.