**KAMPALA, UGANDA – July 9, 2025** – The Rotary Club of Muyenga will host the Launch of the Rotary Year 2025/26 for District 9214 this evening at the prestigious Speke Resort Munyonyo, marking the start of a transformative year for community service across Uganda and Tanzania.

The hybrid event, set to begin with a press conference at 4:00 PM and the main program at 6:00 PM, will bring together Rotarians, Rotaractors, partners, and stakeholders in-person and virtually via Zoom, uniting under the global Rotary theme “Unite for Good” and the district’s tagline, “Together, One Act at a Time.”

This evening’s highlight will be the official installation of District Governor Rtn. Christine Kyeyune Kawooya and District Rotaract Representative Rtr. Alebar Kanyonza, who will lead District 9214’s ambitious agenda for the year. Attendees can look forward to the unveiling of the **D9214 Rotary Foundation App**, a digital tool designed to enhance the district’s service initiatives, alongside the debut of a new **theme song** that captures the spirit of unity and action.

The event will also feature entertainment and networking opportunities, fostering a sense of shared purpose. District Governor Kawooya will outline key priorities for 2025/26, focusing on **Maternal and Child Health** through initiatives like providing medical oxygen systems, neonatal incubators, and support for teenage mothers via “Start With Her” homes. The district’s **Water, Sanitation & Hygiene (WASH)** program will also take center stage, with plans to upgrade clean water sources, latrines, and handwashing stations, supported by the Rotary WASH Institute at Nkumba University.

“This launch is a call to action for all Rotarians and Rotaractors to unite for good, one act at a time,” said Kawooya. “Together, we will transform lives and build stronger communities.”

Speke Resort Munyonyo, a proven venue for Rotary gatherings following its hosting of the 99th District Conference in April 2024, will set the stage for an inspiring evening. As the event unfolds, participants are expected to leave energized, ready to turn the year’s vision into reality.

For more information on District 9214’s initiatives or to join the movement, visit www.rotaryd9214.org or follow @rotaryd9214 and @RotaractD9214 on X.