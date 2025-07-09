**Headline: NRM’s Kasolo Vows to Seize Kampala, Mukono, Butambala Seats in 2026 Elections** **

KAMPALA, Uganda, July 9, 2025** – State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo has issued a resolute call for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to capture key parliamentary seats in Kampala, Mukono, and Butambala in the 2026 general elections.

Appearing on NBS Frontline, hosted by Adam Kungu, Kasolo declared the NRM’s intent to unseat prominent opposition MPs, including Betty Nambooze (Mukono Municipality), Muwanga Kivumbi (Butambala), and Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala Central).

“The NRM must take Kampala, Mukono, and Butambala seats by all means,” Kasolo stated emphatically on the panel, which included political analysts Frank Gashumba and Charles Rwomushana. His remarks signal the ruling party’s aggressive push to reclaim dominance in the Central Region, where the National Unity Platform (NUP) and independent candidates made significant gains in 2021.

Mr Kasolo, recently nominated for NRM Vice Chairperson for Buganda, stressed the need for unified grassroots mobilization to counter the opposition’s urban stronghold. He echoed commitments made during a June 2025 meeting in Mityana, where he garnered endorsements from district leaders, urging the party to address voter concerns and rebuild trust.

“We must show results and rally together,” Kasolo said, banking on the NRM’s historical strength and President Yoweri Museveni’s enduring appeal. The discussion sparked intense debate.

Gashumba argued that the NRM must prioritize service delivery to win over disillusioned urban voters, while Rwomushana questioned the party’s prospects against the opposition’s strong youth support.

Recent reports of campaign-related violence in Isingiro and Sembabule, allegedly linked to NRM-affiliated groups, also raised concerns, with panelists warning that such incidents could undermine the party’s efforts.

Kasolo outlined plans to bolster village-level structures and improve communication to sway voters, particularly in high-stakes constituencies.

Nambooze, a vocal NUP figure, Kivumbi, and Nsereko, a seasoned independent who recently formed his Ecological party, present formidable challenges for the NRM in Buganda, a region pivotal to Uganda’s political landscape.

With the 2026 elections approaching, Kasolo’s leadership and the NRM’s ability to unify its base will be critical. While the party retains strong rural support, urban voters’ frustrations with governance issues pose significant hurdles. Kasolo’s bold declaration sets the stage for a fierce electoral battle, as the NRM aims to reassert its dominance in Buganda.

*By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent* *Published: July 9, 2025*