Magistrate’s court in Masaka has remanded Lwemiyaga County Member of Parliament, Theodore Ssekikubo to Masaka Government Prison for unlawful possession of a fire arm, inciting violence, obstructing a police officer and threatening violence.

The Masaka Grade One Magistrate Court Deo Ssejjemba, who presided over court session heard that on 2nd August 2010 while at Ssembabule District Headquarters playground, the legislator had in his possession a pistol without a valid fire arms certificate.

It’s alleged that he also used the same firearm to do acts calculated to cause death or physical injury to voters who had gathered to elect District NRM Structures.

Ssekikubo is further alleged to have committed acts calculated to cause destruction or damage of party property including boxes, basins, and pens.

He has denied the charges before being remanded until Tuesday for hearing of his bail application.

Ssekikubo was arrested last week after he,along some livestock farmers in the area attempted to forcefully enter Lwemiyaga Cattle Market which had been closed by police closed last week following a recent quarantine imposed on the District.