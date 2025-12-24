Jinja-based NBS Radio talkshow host Sir Grace Mwesigwa has been crowned “Best Radio Personality of the Year” at the Nile Excellence Annual Awards 2025, beating several established broadcasters in a public-vote category.

The awards, focused on recognising talent in Eastern Uganda, highlighted emerging voices in media. Mwesigwa topped the popular vote, outperforming seasoned competitors including Hashim Kilabya from Voice of Tororo, Ayomi Benedicto from Baba FM, and Mbajjwe Rogers from Busoga One — cementing his status as a rising force in Ugandan radio.

Known for his engaging style, Sir Grace hosts popular talkshows on NBS Radio that tackle social issues, politics, and community matters. His relatable approach, sharp analysis, and ability to foster open dialogue have built a dedicated listener base, driving the public votes that clinched his victory.

Outside the studio, Mwesigwa actively contributes to community causes. On World AIDS Day (December 1, 2025), he led an initiative in Jinja City, distributing essential supplies to HIV-affected families and amplifying awareness about persistent public health issues.

Earlier, he was named brand ambassador for Whisper’s Magical International School of Nursing Excellence in Jinja, underscoring his influence in youth empowerment and education.

This Nile Excellence Awards win represents a milestone for Sir Grace Mwesigwa, defeating veteran names while symbolising a broader evolution in broadcasting — where authenticity, audience connection, and community impact increasingly define success.