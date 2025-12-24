President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today officially commissioned the Hoima City Stadium, marking a major milestone in Uganda’s preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

The commissioning ceremony, held in Hoima City, Bunyoro sub-region, was attended by thousands of residents, sports fans, government officials, and dignitaries from across the country and abroad.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, who oversaw the project’s implementation.

Constructed by Turkish firm Summa International Construction Company Inc, the Hoima City Stadium is a $129 million (approximately Shs463 billion) multi-sports complex that was completed in a record 12 months, four months ahead of schedule. The Government of Uganda signed the construction contract with Summa in June 2024 as part of preparations for AFCON 2027, which Uganda will co-host under the “Pamoja Bid” with Kenya and Tanzania.

Addressing the gathering, President Museveni praised Summa for what he described as exceptional workmanship and efficiency, noting that the project stood as evidence of what Uganda can achieve with proper planning, discipline, and prioritisation.

“I want to thank the Turkish company for the good work. I have seen the stadium, and I have also seen some of the roads they have constructed. They are very good workers, and we are going to do more with them,” President Museveni said.

“It is now my pleasure to officially commission the Hoima City Stadium,” he added, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

To symbolically launch the stadium, the President stepped onto the pitch and juggled a football three times at the centre circle, amid ululations and applause from thousands of football fans who had packed the stands.

Built on a 34-acre piece of land on the outskirts of Hoima City, the stadium complex comprises a 20,000-seater outdoor stadium designed to host football, rugby, and athletics, as well as a 2,000-seater indoor arena for indoor sports such as basketball, netball, volleyball, and other disciplines.

President Museveni commended the family of the late Dr. Rujumba, who donated 10 acres of land towards the project.

“I want to start by thanking the family of the late Rujumba for the land to construct the stadium. Thank you, the Rujumba family, for your patriotism,” the President said.

President Museveni also clarified public concerns regarding the financing of the stadium, stressing that the project was fully funded by the Government of Uganda, following a strategic decision to avoid high-interest pre-financing arrangements.

“Initially, the Summa company was supposed to pre-finance the project, but we found that their money came with a lot of interest. So we said no — let us fund the project ourselves,” the President explained.

He used the occasion to address public debate around government spending on sports infrastructure, arguing that Uganda’s ability to undertake such projects was anchored in the country’s strong economic fundamentals.

“I have been seeing people in the media talking about this and that — things they are not sure about. The truth is that we have constructed this stadium with our own money in the shortest time possible because we have the money,” President Museveni said.

“Uganda has the money, but we cannot do everything at once. Development requires prioritisation.”

The facility meets international and FIFA-compliant standards, making it suitable for hosting continental and international competitions beyond AFCON 2027. In addition to the main stadium, the complex includes training areas, athlete facilities, administrative blocks, media zones, parking areas, and modern security and safety installations.

President Museveni linked Uganda’s capacity to invest in major infrastructure projects to decades of economic restructuring under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

He highlighted agriculture as the foundation of Uganda’s economy, noting that the country is among the few globally that does not rely on food imports.

“Agriculture is very strong. We don’t import food. Bananas, maize, milk, beef — all these are produced here. That is the base of our economy,” he said.

From agriculture, President Museveni said, Uganda had expanded into manufacturing — including vehicle assembly — and services such as tourism, hospitality, music, dance and drama (MDD), and now sports.

“We had not concentrated so much on sports before because we were busy with security, agriculture, manufacturing, and services. But now sports are also part of the economy,” he explained.

President Museveni described Uganda’s successful bid to co-host AFCON 2027 as a turning point that compelled the country to fast-track sports infrastructure development.

“When we took on the responsibility of hosting AFCON 2027 with Kenya and Tanzania, we realised we could not afford to be embarrassed,” he said.

“We said we must do what it takes so that when visitors come, we have everything ready.”

He added that Hoima City Stadium exemplified what he termed the “NRM method of work” — identifying priorities and mobilising resources to deliver results within set timelines.

“This AFCON has stimulated us to do something here. If you want to understand prioritisation, come to Hoima and look at this stadium,” President Museveni said.

A Christmas gift to Uganda:

On her part, Maama Janet described the commissioning of Hoima City Stadium as a historic moment for Uganda and a “marvellous Christmas gift” to the nation.

“This is a great day of rejoicing for our only homeland, Uganda, and a day of joy for the Bunyoro region,” she said.

“Knowing where we have come from as a country, Hoima City Stadium is a testament to what we can accomplish together when peace and stability prevail. We simply become unstoppable.”

She credited President Museveni’s leadership for the project’s success, noting that his guidance ensured the timely procurement of the contractor and the release of funds.

“All that we see here was because of your tireless effort and guidance, Mr President,” Maama Janet said.

The First Lady also revealed that when the government signed the contract with Summa on June 7, 2024, the expectation was that the project would be completed by December 31, 2025 — a 16-month construction period.

“SUMMA completed the works in just 12 months, four months ahead of schedule. This sets a new benchmark for government project execution in this country,” she said.

She praised the contractor for patience and professionalism, noting that the company had been ready to hand over the facility earlier.

“This is something that should be emulated across all government projects — delivering on time, within budget, and with excellence,” she said.

Benefits for Bunyoro Region:

Maama Janet urged residents of Bunyoro to take pride in the facility and utilise it responsibly, describing it as both a national asset and a catalyst for regional development.

“Though this is a national asset, it will bring immediate benefits to the Bunyoro community because you host it here,” she said.

She also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to establishing a public university for the Bunyoro region, alongside ongoing investments in oil infrastructure and transport.

“Be good stewards of these national assets — the oil wells, this stadium, and the upcoming public university. Let them unite us as a people with a shared homeland,” she urged.

Expansion of Sports Infrastructure Nationwide:

Maama Janet disclosed that Hoima City Stadium is part of a broader plan to construct at least ten sports facilities within 18 months, by June 2027, to support AFCON hosting and long-term sports development.

She said additional training and competition grounds will be developed at Hoima Boma Grounds, Masindi Stadium, and Sir Tito Winyi Senior Secondary School.

Meanwhile, Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City is progressing well and will be supported by training fields at Gulu University, Lira University, and Pece Stadium. Other facilities under development include Kyambogo University, Makerere University, and FUFA Kadiba Stadium to support Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

“All these facilities are being fully funded by the Government of Uganda. This demonstrates that our economic fundamentals are strong,” she said.

The First Lady emphasised that such large-scale infrastructure development would not be possible without sustained peace and security.

“Younger generations who have known only peace must not take it for granted. These developments are possible only in a stable and secure nation,” she said.

Maama Janet thanked the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) for initiating the AFCON 2027 bid, describing it as “positive pressure” that accelerated government action.

She assured Ugandans that the government would take concrete steps to ensure the stadium is well-maintained and operates as a revenue-generating facility.

“The National Council of Sports will ensure this facility is professionally managed so that it maintains itself,” she said.

She also encouraged young people across the country to use the stadium as a platform for talent development.

“We shall rejoice when we see more medals being won by our young people because of facilities like Hoima City Stadium,” she said.

Maama Janet wished Ugandans a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year, urging them to support the NRM in the upcoming elections.

“Come out and vote massively for the NRM flagbearers — from President Yoweri Museveni to all party candidates,” she said.

State Minister for Sports,Hon. Peter Ogwang described Hoima City Stadium as one of the best-executed government projects in recent years.

He traced the project’s origins to early 2023, when President Museveni introduced Summa to the Ministry of Education and Sports to plan phased sports infrastructure development, initially focusing on Lugogo Sports Complex.

“However, when CAF announced in September 2023 that Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania had won the AFCON hosting rights, priorities shifted, and Hoima City Stadium became the starting point,” Hon. Ogwang said.

He noted that public feedback on the project had been overwhelmingly positive, attributing this to transparency and regular public access to the construction site.

Turkish-Ugandan Partnership:

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda,H.E Mehmet Fatih described the stadium as a symbol of ambition, partnership, and shared belief in the future.

“This stadium is more than steel and concrete. It reflects the strength of Turkish-Ugandan relations and the professionalism of Turkish construction companies,” he said.

He revealed that thousands of Ugandans were employed during construction, working alongside Turkish engineers in a process that ensured skills and technology transfer.

Summa Construction Chairman,Mr. Selim Bora said the stadium’s completion in 12 months was achieved through disciplined planning and extraordinary commitment, despite over 150 days of heavy rainfall during construction.

“More than 2,500 people worked on this project, 80 percent of them Ugandans. This is not just infrastructure — it is capacity building and human capital development,” Mr. Bora said.

Historic Opening Match:

The stadium’s commissioning was capped with an opening football match in which Kitara FC, the home team from Hoima District, defeated KCCA FC 1–0, sending fans into celebration.

Among the dignitaries present were Deputy Speaker of Parliament,Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, Prime Minister, Rt.Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, cultural leaders, and thousands of football enthusiasts from across the country.