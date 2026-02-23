Swabra Kay on Ambition, Art and Playing One of Television’s Most Complicated Women in Loving Beyond

In Pearl Magic Prime’s new telenovela, Loving Beyond, ambition is lived, fought for, and fiercely protected. Few characters embody this more vividly than Victoria Lutaaya, played with striking restraint and intensity by Swabra Kay, an actress whose star is unmistakably on the rise.

Victoria is the polished first daughter and apparent heir of the powerful and wealthy Lutaaya family, raised for legacy, not love. Fiercely loyal to tradition, obsessed with image and emotionally tethered to her controlling husband. She plays perfect while battling quiet desperation.

For Swabra, Loving Beyond is her biggest and boldest leap yet. A performance that demands emotional control, inner fire, and the courage to play a character that audiences may not always love but can never ignore.

“I’m into the arts,” Swabra says simply, but that understatement barely scratches the surface. An actor, model agent working in talent management, singer, songwriter, fashion lover, and a creative spirit through and through, Swabra has always known that art would define her life. Long before cameras started rolling, she was quietly preparing herself, studying performances, watching films, and learning the craft while waiting for the right door to open.

“I always had it at the back of my mind that this is what I wanted to do,” she says. “I just didn’t know how to get into the industry yet.”

That moment came when she auditioned and landed the role. From there, as she puts it, “the rest is history.”

Viewers may remember Swabra from Beloved, her first Pearl Magic Prime drama series and her introduction to television acting. While the role was smaller, it proved to be an essential foundation. “That first dip prepared me for this bigger role,” she reflects.

In Loving Beyond, she steps fully into the spotlight. The scale of the role, the responsibility, and the emotional investment required marked a turning point in her career.

“It takes a lot of commitment,” she says. “Time. Research. Growing as a person and as an actor. Every day on set, you grow.”

Victoria Lutaaya, or Vicky, as viewers know her, is not written to be gentle. She is ambitious, strategic, emotionally layered, and deeply determined to take over her father’s company. Nothing, not family ties, not public opinion is allowed to stand in her way.

“She wants it all,” Swabra explains. “She’s a go-getter. But she doesn’t want anyone blocking her path.”

This hunger for power fuels the intense tension between Victoria and her younger sister Naki, played by Gibril Igale, a rivalry that has quickly become one of the show’s most talked-about dynamics.

Yet beneath the steel exterior lies complexity. Victoria is reserved, slow to react, and emotionally guarded, choosing to process internally before striking.

“She puts on a poker face,” Swabra says. “She thinks first. Then she decides how to play it.”

This is a trait Swabra admits she shares with her character, a quiet similarity that helps ground an otherwise tough persona.

On playing Vicky, Swabra highlights that one of the most challenging aspects of the on-screen performance is the fact that she has to play a character who is designed to be universally unliked. “That was the challenge,” she says. “She’s not the sweetheart of the public.” But rather than shy away, Swabra leaned into it. “If I can make people hate me, then I’ve done my job.”

And it’s working.

Swabra’s portrayal has sparked strong reactions which is the ultimate compliment for any actor. Viewers stop her in public to question Victoria’s choices, especially her strained relationship with her sister. What excites her most, however, is when fans are surprised by how different she is from her on-screen persona.

“They meet me and say, ‘You’re nothing like Victoria:’” she says. “That makes me feel so good. It means I’m doing something right.”

Behind Swabra’s confidence is a strong support system, especially her mother, who she describes as her biggest cheerleader.

“She’s always given me freedom and free will. When she sees I’m passionate about something, she supports it fully.” From music school to acting, that encouragement has been constant and grounding.

Many viewers may not know that Swabra also writes and records music, a passion that started as a hobby but remains close to her heart.

“I love singing. I’ve put a couple of songs out,” she says casually, hinting at a creative side still waiting to be fully explored.

As for what’s next, Swabra is hopeful. “I definitely hope this role opens more doors,” she says.

For audiences yet to tune in, Swabra has one clear message. “They’re missing out.” With a fast-moving storyline, layered characters, and drama that unfolds from the very first episode, Loving Beyond demands attention and rewards it.

Swabra may be playing one of television’s most polarizing women, but one thing is clear: this is a name that audiences will be seeing a lot more of.

