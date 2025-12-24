Larry Madowo, a Kenyan journalist and CNN International Correspondent, has positioned himself as a key voice on Uganda’s political scene ahead of the January 2026 general elections. His coverage, heavily tilted toward opposition figure Bobi Wine and the National Unity Platform (NUP), including personal accounts of teargas incidents and exclusive interviews, has sparked accusations of bias from Ugandans. While Madowo has a prominent career in frontline African journalism, his track record—particularly his “flip side” entertainment-focused phase in Kenya—raises questions about his depth and impartiality when opining on serious political matters in neighboring countries.

Madowo’s early career in Kenya was dominated by light-hearted, celebrity-driven journalism rather than hard-hitting political analysis. Starting at KTN and later NTV, he gained massive popularity hosting *The Trend*, a Friday night lifestyle show from 2012 to 2017 that featured music, fashion, celebrity gossip, and trending topics. The program, which he took over and made a household name, prioritized entertainment and youth culture over investigative reporting or political scrutiny. Madowo himself announced his departure in 2017, citing a desire to move toward “serious journalism” as competitors copied his format. This “flip side” of his career—glossy, viewer-driven content aimed at ratings—contrasts sharply with the gravitas required for balanced political commentary. Critics argue it reveals a background in sensationalism rather than the rigorous, neutral expertise needed to navigate Uganda’s intricate ethnic, historical, and governance dynamics under President Yoweri Museveni’s long rule since 1986.

This entertainment-oriented foundation compounds perceptions of bias in his current work. In Uganda, Madowo has been accused of selective reporting, focusing disproportionately on NUP rallies, clashes with security forces, and Bobi Wine’s narrative of repression—such as describing Uganda’s teargas as exceptionally “nasty.” He seldom covers the ruling NRM, FDC, or other parties, violating journalistic standards of balance, especially in election coverage where fairness is paramount. As an outsider with roots in Kenyan media (KTN, NTV, and later international outlets like BBC and CNBC Africa focusing on business and tech), Madowo lacks specialized insight into Uganda’s politics. His approach echoes criticisms he has faced elsewhere: in Kenya, government figures like Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen accused him of negative, unbalanced reporting during protests, portraying the country unfairly to international audiences.

Madowo’s style further erodes objectivity. By injecting personal experiences—tear gas encounters, dramatic rally videos—he becomes part of the story, prioritizing spectacle over comprehensive analysis. This sensationalism, reminiscent of his *The Trend* days chasing trends for engagement, aligns with opposition efforts to garner global sympathy but sidelines government views on law and order.

Even in Kenya, where he defended press freedom amid 2018 government shutdowns of TV stations (including his then-employer NTV), his reporting has drawn backlash for perceived negativity. Similar patterns emerged in Tanzania, where his post-election violence investigation was labeled biased by officials. Viral (debunked) claims of bans in Uganda reflect deep frustration among regime supporters who see him as an external influencer rather than impartial observer.

In conclusion, Larry Madowo’s credibility on Uganda politics is undermined by his early “flip side” career in entertainment journalism, perceived bias toward opposition narratives, lack of Uganda-specific expertise, and a dramatic reporting style that favors engagement over balance. While international journalists are crucial for African stories, credibility demands depth, impartiality, and even-handedness across all sides. Madowo’s focus on one faction risks portraying him as an advocate rather than a credible commentator. For accurate global understanding of Uganda’s elections, more neutral and specialized voices are essential.

Mike Ssegawa is a veteran journalist