PureBorn, an organic nappies, pants and wipes brand has unveiled their brand ambassadors in Uganda, as a vital step to enhance their brand visibility.

The premium brand which was launched in Uganda on 8th May, 2022 will have the carefully selected ambassadors share their journey and experience, as mothers and the benefits of using PureBorn especially on Instagram.

These envoys were unveiled yesterday, and they include: Judith Allen Heard (@iamjudithheard) – The current NEMA ambassador and Miss Environment, Kyomuhangi Stacey (@mrs.bainomugisha), Joy Keziah Musisi (@prettybrainywife), Doreen Kansiime (@dorin_kansiime), Racheal Ahereza (@racheal_ahereza), Klaudia Kaliisa (@klaudia.kaliisa), Kasalina Nalule (@kasalinaa) and Daphine Ekima Namanya (@the_ekimas).

These are mothers of mostly nappy wearing babies who will create content tailor made to engage and learn more about the brand.

It is important to note that each and every one of these unveiled ambassadors attended in person, the launch of PureBorn in Uganda, on 8th May, 2022 at Mestil Hotel at the PureBorn mother’s day luncheon, as a way to emphasize their commitment to the brand, and their work for the next months.

PureBorn nappies and pants are made from bamboo fiber, and are organic, safe, eco friendly, hypoallergenic, and biodegradable.

The perfect solution to your baby’s sensitive skin. You can follow PureBorn East Africa across all platforms to engage and follow for any more information about PureBorn in Uganda and East Africa.

PureBorn products are currently available at the Belly Ballot Retail outlet at Garden City Mall – 1st Floor next to Aristoc Bookshop.

They will also soon be available in all supermarkets, pharmacies and online stores across the region and are proudly distributed by Belly Ballot Uganda Limited, which deals in baby-care, mother-care and home- care products. PureBorn, Only Pure Goodness.

About PureBorn:

PureBorn was created to support the environment, parents and their little ones. From establishing a founding ethical ethos, to using only the safest ingredients in formulating their products, PureBorn aspires to continue their efforts in building a brand that prides itself on pure transparency.

The brand successfully developed formulas with safe ingredients to produce baby nappies and wet wipes that are ultra-soft, to provide maximum comfort for your little ones.

PureBorn proudly claims that no trees are harmed in the making of our nappies and wet wipes.