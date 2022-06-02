Luweero Town Council LC III vice chairperson Diana Rhoda Ndibalekera has resigned.

In the letter dated May 27, 2022 addressed to her boss, Chris Johns Buwembo, the Luweero Town Council LC III chairperson, Ndibalekera says that she is throwing in the towel due to her busy schedule.

“I have realized that I will not be able to serve well in this position because of my busy schedule,” Ndibalekera’s resignation letter reads in part.

Ndibalekera further tells her appointing authority that: “I want to thank you for the time we have worked together and I pray you find a right replacement.”

Ndibalekera has copied the letter to the Luweero Town Council Speaker and the Town Clerk. When contacted for comment about this letter, Chris Johns Buwembo, the Luwero Town Council LC III Chairperson could not comment.

But Lawrence Mwesige Kakumba, the councilor Kasana PWD parish argues that Ndibalekera’s resignation is proof of the poor working relationship between Buwembo and his executive committee. According to Kakumba, there is also another executive committee member who is likely to follow suit.

Ndibalekera stepped down days after Buwembo indefinitely suspended the finance secretary Peter Ssewagudde, over alleged abuse of office.

In a letter dated May 25, 2022, a copy of which our reporter secured, Buwembo accuses Peter Ssewagudde who doubles as the male youth councilor Luwero Town Council, of firstly, insubordination.

He claims that Ssewagudde disrespects him as the political head of the town council, by uttering ill statements about him thus creating a poor working relationship between him and the technical staff, the councilors, community and contractors. He also accuses him of financial impropriety alleging that on several occasions he has used his office to improperly acquire money from the community.