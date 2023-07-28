In a resounding triumph for cancer awareness and fundraising campaign, Centenary Bank in close collaboration with Rotary Uganda are extending the Annual Rotary Cancer Run to other regions of the country.

The run for this year is scheduled for August 27th 2023 in Kampala, regions and key global cities of the country, under the theme “Run for Hope”.

The annual event which initially started in one city has gannered overwhelming support and participation from people across the country, prompting the organisers to take their mission even further.

To increase participation and reach the goal of raising Shs 2 billion, Rotary has launched the Run in various towns and cities including: Entebbe, Masindi, Fort Portal, Jinja, Arua, Ibanda, Kabarole, and with more launches scheduled to take place in Masaka, Gulu, and Kiboga among other towns, ahead of the main run.

Beatrice Lugalambi, General Manager Corporate Communications and Marketing at Centenary Bank noted that this mutation is aimed at underscoring their shared commitment to eradicating cancer, such that they leave an indelible mark on the lives of countless people affected by the deadly disease in the country.

“Launching the runs upcountry only serves to highlight our joint commitment to eradicating cancer and improving community well being. The Cancer Run’s success is an encouraging reminder of what can be accomplished when people come together for a common cause,” Lugalambi said.

She underlined Centenary Bank’s heartfelt appreciation to Rotary Uganda for spearheading the efforts in the fight against cancer, and taking the fight to more places across the country.

“We are proud to be part of this incredible journey with Rotary, and consistently supporting initiatives aimed at fighting cancer. Throughout the years, the bank has actively participated in the run, not only as a financial sponsor but also by encouraging employees and customers to take part in this meaningful event,” she added.

For the past 12 years, the Rotary Cancer Run has spread hope and much-needed resources to those battling this devastating disease in previously underserved areas.

It has played a vital role in the fight against cancer, contributing significantly to the construction of cancer facilities in Nsambya Hospital, including a new wing extension of 2 bunkers that will house the 2 LINAC cancer testing and treatment machines.

The run has evolved into a significant event, attracting runners from across Uganda and even participants from around the world. Launching the marathon throughout the nation for its 12th edition this year is a clear testimony of the dedication and commitment to the cause.

The extended run for this year marks a marvelous milestine for Centenary Bank as it celebrates 40 years of dedicated service to the people of Uganda.

Lugalambi further asserted that the bank is profoundly committed to engaging in activities that bring beauty to the lives of people within which it operates, which is in tandem with its social responsive agenda.

“The fight against cancer remains a top priority, and we will continue to work hand in hand with Rotary and other partners to ensure better access to cancer care, prevention, and awareness across the nation,” Lugalambi further noted.

Registration for the cancer run costs only Ugx. 30,000 and you can pick up your vest at the nearest Centenary Bank Branch. Centenary Bank are the largest commercial microfinance bank in Uganda.

With resounding success behind it and steadfast commitment to the cause, the annual Rotary Cancer Run’s extension to other regions of Uganda promises to bring hope, resources, and renewed determination in the fight against cancer.