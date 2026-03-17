Uganda Unveils AI Robotic Tour Guide ‘Okello’ in Tourism-Tech Breakthrough

Uganda’s tourism sector has taken a bold leap into the future with the unveiling of what innovators describe as Africa’s first artificial intelligence-powered robotic tour guide, a development poised to redefine how visitors experience the country’s rich heritage and biodiversity.

The robot, named Okello, was officially launched on Monday during the 2026 edition of Miss Tourism Uganda, drawing attention from industry players, technologists, and cultural promoters alike.

Developed by the ZunoBotics Foundation, Okello represents a fusion of tourism and cutting-edge technology. The interactive machine is designed to engage tourists in real-time, offering guided information about Uganda’s attractions in multiple languages, including English, French, and several local dialects.

Speaking at the launch, Jonathan Ssemakula, founder of the foundation, said the innovation reflects Uganda’s untapped potential in leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance key economic sectors.

“We wanted to demonstrate that AI is not only for agriculture or finance—it can transform tourism by making experiences more immersive, informative, and inclusive,” Ssemakula noted.

Dubbed the “Gold Pearl Guide,” Okello was entirely designed and engineered by Ugandan developers, underscoring the country’s growing capabilities in advanced robotics. The robot is equipped with intelligent language-detection technology, enabling it to seamlessly switch between languages depending on the user, an innovation expected to improve accessibility for international tourists.

Beyond basic guidance, Okello is being programmed with extensive knowledge of Uganda’s tourism assets, from wildlife and national parks to cultural heritage sites. Notably, developers say the robot will help document indigenous knowledge, including local names of bird species—an important step in preserving cultural identity.

Uganda is home to over 1,000 bird species, making it one of the world’s premier birding destinations. By digitising such information, Okello could significantly enrich visitor engagement while strengthening the country’s positioning in niche tourism markets.

The unveiling comes at a time when global tourism is increasingly embracing digital transformation, with destinations adopting smart technologies to remain competitive. For Uganda, the introduction of an AI tour guide signals a shift toward innovation-driven tourism.

Developers are now seeking partnerships and funding to scale the project, with plans to deploy Okello in museums, visitor centres, and major tourist attractions across the country.

If successfully implemented, the initiative could place Uganda at the forefront of tourism technology in Africa—blending cultural storytelling with artificial intelligence to create a uniquely modern travel experience.