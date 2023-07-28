In a striking display of discontent, vendors have launched a massive boycott of Nyendo market, resolutely uniting against what they claim is a prolonged period of neglect and mismanagement.

They have thus demanded for the remodeling of a multi-billion modern market in Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, Masaka City.

It should of course be remmembered that in 2017, President Yoweri Museveni commissioned the market, constructed at a cost of UGX 13 Billion, which was part of a loan government obtained from the Arab Bank for Economic Development-BADEA.

However, over the years, the biggest part of the market has remained vacant after the targeted vendors abandoned it over what they described as unfavorable structural designs. As a result, several of them returned to roadsides and makeshift stalls.

There are also allegations of inadequate infrastructure, lax security measures and administrative apathy, which have sparked outrage among the vendor community, leaving local authorities scrambling to address the growing crisis.

With the overwhelming capacity of 2000 vendors, the Nyendo market is among the new modern markets, which the Ministry of Local Government constructed in the first phase of the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Program-MATIP I.

The vendors are insisting on a complete remodelling of the upper floor of the market to align with their preferences, enabling them to occupy the facility.

While talking to Uganda Radio Network (URN), Maria Nambooze, one of the vendors dealing in Matooke says the section of the market has a poor ventilation system, which renders it uncomfortable for business.

Nambooze contends that the market suffers from inadequately constructed access points and poorly ventilated stalls, resulting in restricted customer flow to the merchandise sold in both stalls and lockups.

Matia Kaweesi, the Vice Chairperson of Nyendo Market Vendors Association, asserts that even though there is an evident requirement for well-constructed stalls and facilities, the vendors are unable to occupy the market in its current condition.

He blames the contractor for not consulting vendors on the favorable design of their market, hence falling short of their preferences.

Moses Kafeero, a vendor specializing in second-hand clothes insists that they will persist in operating from the parking yard, until the market undergoes remodeling to create a conducive environment for business.

Michael Mulindwa, the Chairperson of Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, discloses that they share concerns that the government is not receiving returns on its investment, due to the market being mostly deserted.

However, Geoffrey Eteddu, the Assistant Commissioner in Charge of Markets at the Ministry of Local Government, indicastes that their technical team will soon be dispatched to collaborate with the leadership of Masaka City Council, engaging in joint discussions to explore possible adjustments aimed at enhancing the market.

He acknowledges that during the development of the structural design, the contractor failed to consult with all stakeholders, resulting in the omission of some crucial aspects that would have made the market more appealing to vendors.

As tensions escalate, the fate of Nyendo market hangs in balance, prompting urgent calls for resolution and accountability.