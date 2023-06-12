Kampala, Uganda – Award-winning South Africa musician, Ntokozo Mbambo is scheduled to perform at the 5th edition of the Phaneroo Annual Women’s Conference, My Great Price, on the 17th of June 2023 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The Siyabonga Jesu singer whose other popular songs include Jesus I love calling your name; Jesus, lover of my soul; and Elshaddai Adonai is one of several artists lined up by the ministry for this mega event which will attract tens of thousands of attendees from across the world.

With the date of the event fast approaching, the ministry plans to invade the streets of major cities and towns across the country in the morning of June 12th. According to one of the organizers, Mr. Martin Walugembe, the street invasion is our opportunity as a ministry to extend an invitation to the thousands of commuters to join us for what will certainly be the biggest assembly of women this country has ever seen. As such, invasions are planned for, among others, the streets of Kampala, Arua, Masaka, Mbale, Entebbe, Hoima, Lira, Bushenyi, Luweero, Gulu, Mukono and Soroti.

The theme for this year’s event is Transformed by Grace—an allusion to the inherent power of the Word of God to accomplish that which is impossible by human ability, and as such we implore women of all ages, from all walks of life, race, and affiliations to attend this life-transforming event. There will be powerful performances by local and international artists, exhibition by a selection of leading companies, panel discussion on topics pertinent to women, and a teaching of the Word of God by the General Overseer of the ministry, Apostle Grace Lubega.

Through My Great Price, Phaneroo purposes to raise women who are hungry for God, fervent in faith, demonstrative in the things of God, and fully equipped to make a real difference in their homes, workplaces, and society as figures of influence, mothers of and to nations, nurturers of great leaders, nation builders and role models.

My Great Price is free for all women, and gates open at 12pm.