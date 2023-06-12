President Yoweri Museveni has called for an alliance between the state and cultural leaders across the country, as a sustainable solution to the rampant corruption and embezzlement of funds by public servants.

Museveni’s appeal was contained in a message to Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom, carried on his behalf by the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, on June 11th, during the commemoration of 29 years of Omukama Dr. Solomon Iguru Gafabusa’s reign as King of Bunyoro in Hoima city.

The President supported the celebrations, also known as “Empango 2023” with Shs. 50 million, while Rt. Hon. Nabbanja gave out Shs. 10 million, all in cash.

He said it has been his long time aspiration to completely stamp out the disease of corruption from Uganda’s politics, witnessed through instituting several anti corruption units, saying this vice has perpetuated under development in some parts of the country.

In his message, President Museveni urged the kingdom leadership to put aside their differences and concentrate on issues that bring about prosperity and wealth creation for their subjects.

The President also solemnly vowed never to back down in his efforts to promote and protect acceptable African values and moral standards, saying those using the tactic of intimidation should instead abandon their plans, for he will not rescind his decision to assent to the 2023 Anti Homosexuality Law.

He reiterated that Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom and other cultural institutions should support fighting corruption tendencies in institutions, saying the NRM government has a mission to enhance social economic transformation by transforming Uganda’s economy and households.

“The NRM has a mission to enhance the place of Social economic development through implementing far reaching changes in the livelihoods of the people of Uganda, I urge the Bunyoro-Kitara leadership to support government by highlighting the fight against all forms of corruption to the subjects in our communities,” said President Museveni, in a message presented by Rt. Hon. Nabbanja.

“Traditional institutions should play a very crucial role in enhancing unity among our people, our children must be protected against such deviations like same sex marriages because they intend to derail our survival or existence,” added President Museveni.

Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Hon. Matia Kasaija while speaking at the same function implored the youth in Bunyoro to massively embrace government programmes like Parish Development Model (PDM), take up coffee growing as a way of creating prosperity. He added that the establishment of Bunyoro-Kitara University will be vital in enhancing their education initiatives.

First deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African affairs Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga who resprented Kyabazinga of Busoga said the leadership in Busoga kingdom intends to strengthen their cooperation with Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom, to perpetuate improved livelihoods for Ugandan citizens.

The President’s remarks indicate his unrelenting efforts to axe officials in government departments, ministries and agencies, implicated for being at the forefront of stealing taxpayers money, which has been part of his effort to perpetuate social economic transformation of Ugandan citizens.

In December 2021, the Deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG) Ms. Anne Muheirwe Twinomugisha released a report indicating that corruption is one of the obstacles undermining Uganda’s socio- economic development with the government losing Shs. 20 trillion annually to graft.